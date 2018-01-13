Written by Fred Bunch

Looks like we’re stuck with the Stable Genius

Ronald Reagan was already showing signs of early dementia when he signed this card for Donald Trump in 1988. Notice that it says “Reagan Reagan.” Aides say Reagan hated Trump. Also notice that Nancy Reagan was giving him “the eye” in this photo.

Donald Trump’s Oval Office occupancy has highlighted the fact that there is no way he could ever be removed from office using The 25th Amendment, Section 4.

Trump tweeted at 7:40 a.m. on Jan 7, 2018:

“I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!”

Psycho was referring to Michael Wolff‘s book, “Fire and Fury — Inside the Trump White House,” which paints an image of an Oval Office in turmoil and the nation being helmed by an unstable man-child. Trump is seen as someone eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television for hours a day and tweeting on his unsecure phone sporadically.

In the wake of disclosures in November 1986 about the Iran-contra scandal, top aides to President Ronald Reagan believed he was so depressed, inept and inattentive that the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office was raised in a memo to Howard H. Baker Jr., who had just become chief of staff.

“Chaos,” was reported in the memo. “There was no order in the place. The staff system had just broken down. It had just evaporated.”

Aides told stories about how inattentive and inept the president had been. He was lazy; he wasn’t interested in the job. They said he wouldn’t read the papers they gave him, even short position papers and documents. They said he wouldn’t come over to work, all he wanted to do was to watch movies and television at the residence.

At a meeting in the White House on March 2, 1987, Baker, along with former aides James Cannon, Thomas Griscom and A.B. Culvahouse, bracketed Reagan at a conference table so that they could watch his every move. To Cannon’s surprise, Reagan seemed attentive and alert, charming and glib — the same Reagan he had known for years.

Thus went the most recent brush with The 25th Amendment, added to the Constitution in 1967. It provides that the president may be removed if the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet declare him “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

As someone wrote, “If wishes were horses . . .”

So it appears that unless Psycho Donald gets struck by lightning on the back nine or strokes out (pun intended), the world is stuck for at least three more years of the “Stable Genius.”

Don’t even mention the dire possibility of a return engagement.

