Trumplandia: Jan. 6 — 13, 2018

Fire and Fury Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 37% – down from 39% last time

Rasmussen Poll: 46% – up from 44% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets- O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the President, we start it all with a little Tweet like this:

A Blaze of Glory

The week of our Trump — Jan. 6, 2018: This week President Donald J. Trump returned from a Camp David summit with Republicans and landed firmly in a fiery media mess created by a D.C. insider’s book.

Titled “Fire and Fury — Inside the Trump White House,” the book by journalist Michael Wolff was released last week against the wishes of Trump’s attorneys and has since topped the bestseller list.

The behind-the-scenes tell all painted a picture of the Trump White House as chaotic and the president as a crazy, petulant man-child, given to tantrums and vindictiveness.

Feeding the wildest dreams of those who oppose him, the book also paints the Business-Executive-in-Chief as aloof, and not smart enough to grasp policy details or understand the responsibilities of his job.

In addition to the optic of FLOTUS Melania Trump crying tears of sorrow after her hubby won the White House, the Wolff book also painted a picture of supporters and The Donald himself not expecting to win the presidency.

Wolff went on to quote former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, along with a host of others close to Agent Orange, viewing him as an “idiot” or in some cases, a “f’*ing idiot.”

Bannon, who once was portrayed as the “real president,” was quoted throughout the work criticizing Trump and his kids, including one nugget that labeled the controversial meeting Donald, Jr. held with Russian officials, his brother-in-law Jared Kushner, and the now indicted Paul Manafort as “treasonous.”

Bannon, who was branded as “Sloppy Stephen” by the mean-spirited Trump, was cast out from all his Donald Doings, and even lost his gig at alt-right website Breitbart.com and his satellite radio show for his role in the book.

The bombastic Bannon, who was crowing about his new weapons after “resigning” from the White House months back, was humbled when his corporate funders backed away. He offered Trump a mea culpa just short of a bootlick. Trump however pressed on and portrayed the work as fiction from a non-trustworthy source. He then prepared for his week, which continued to de-evolve into a hellacious ring of fire.

On Jan. 8, Devil Don made a speech to friendly farmers gathered for the annual American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2018 Annual Convention in Nashville, Tenn., and at one point thanked his supporters for being allowed to vote for him.

On Tuesday morning, Jan. 9 it was on and popping again.

Secret Service agents spotted smoke coming from the roof of Trump Tower in New York City at 7 a.m., prompting 70 firefighters to respond to the 57-story skyscraper. One NYFD firefighter suffered “minor” injuries battling the blaze and two building employees were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

In the evening, it was on to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Collegiate NCAA national football championship.

Infamous for his campaign against NFL football players kneeling during the National Anthem in their protest against police brutality and/or the blackballing of former player Colin Kaepernick from the league, the president’s appearance was protested by the Atlanta NAACP and at least one member of the eventual champion Alabama Crimson Tide — Bo Scarbrough.

After entering the game to a smattering of boos, Trump was lampooned again for joining in on singing the National Anthem, but appearing to not know the words.

Trump stood near the 40 yard line and appeared to fudge his way through the song, which means so much to him.

While media reports could not be certain what Trump was singing, comedian Stephen Colbert took the lead and continued his campaign for an award in the president’s Fake News follies planned for next week.

Aired on the Jan. 9th edition of the Late Show, Colbert teased Trump with alleged private vocals along with subtitles and an imitation of the 45th president.

On some Other Shit

On Jan. 10, the president and members of Congress got together and failed miserably at creating a comprehensive plan for immigration reform. The summit, which featured leaders from both parties, was supposed to provide solutions for the Dreamers, who face deportation in March.

However, when the president did not get the go-ahead on funding for his “big, beautiful, wall,” things went south and the immigration summit ended with a thud.

The next day, things would somehow get crappier.

Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham called for a smaller bi-partisan meeting in the Oval Office the next day. The senators hoped to at least make improvements in the Obama-era program called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) while addressing the issue of larger immigration reform.

Things came to a screeching halt when Trump rhetorically asked: “Why are we having all of these people from shithole countries come here?”

The slur, which was first reported by the Washington Post, drew immediate scrutiny from the media and allegedly left members of Congress in attendance speechless.

Trump allegedly rejected the measure for not including the wall and for considering keeping refugees from “shithole countries” who Trump deemed were not worthy of entry to the United States. The president was said to not understand why anyone would want more people from “shitholes” like Haiti, El Salvador and African nations, and longed for the days when whiter immigrants from places like Norway would look to enter the U.S.

Hours after the Trump’s slur, the White House did not deny that he’d used the term, but attempted to clarify why he described some nations so shabbily. The official spin was Trump was only trying to indicate the melting pot only had room for those who could “contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate in out our great nation.”

That answer flew until the nighttime when news agencies and comedians began to label The Donald as an out-and-out racist.

By 7:28 a.m. on Jan. 12, the Orange-Shithole-in-Chief took to Twitter and began denying that he ever spoke ill of other nations. An hour later, he’d doubled down and fancied that such assertions were part of a Democratic conspiracy.

The only problem was that members of the Senate delegation had a different story and they were not telling it on social media.

Durbin gave an exclusive interview to WCBS where he said Trump repeatedly used the term shithole as it related to nations that are home to people of color. He expressed outrage at its usage.

By late morning Republicans, including Sen. Tim Scott, were joining the fray in condemning Trump’s racist slur, along with members of the United Nations and leaders from Haiti, El Salvador and several African nations.

By noon, as he was getting set to address visitors gathered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House ahead of the holiday celebrating Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Trump was angry enough to stamp on a fiery bag of pooh on his front steps.

During the ceremony rededicating the King holiday and designating some King sites into national monuments, Orange Julius Caesar signed a proclamation and even allowed black, HUD Secretary Ben Carson to say a few words about the civil rights icon.

Trump of course made a beeline for the exits after event, dodging questions from reporters who yelled things like, “Are you a racist Mr. President?” and “Do you want to apologize?”

No apology came, and the guy who was “good with the blacks,” even appeared to put down his cellphone for a few hours.

At the end of a crappy day, it appeared Trump was not only a confirmed racist, but also a liar.

Banned in the U.K.

Prior to revealing his true colors, the international embarrassment appeared to cancel a planned trip to England next month where he was expected to cut the ribbon on a new U.S. Embassy.

Reportedly fearful of being welcomed by jeering crowds, Trump instead opted to blow off our closest ally because he was upset with how poorly a deal had been made to move the embassy.

Trump blamed his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, for the deal that moved the embassy, which he said was recognized as being in “the best located and finest” areas in the city for “peanuts.” Psycho Don said he couldn’t bear to endorse such a move and therefore had to veto his planned trip over the pond.

Ironically, Trump was mistaken about the embassy relocation project, which he believed began under Obama in 2013. As it turns out, plans to build the$ 1.2 billion new U.S. embassy on the Thames River was enacted in 2008 under then-President George W. Bush, not Obama.

The existing complex in Grosvenor Square was sold to Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, as per CNN, and will be converted into a hotel.

Whatever the reason Trump canceled his plans, British leaders believe he avoided coming to England because he is not welcome.

Fit For Duty

Despite a diet that often features McDonald’s and Kentucky Fried Chicken, White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson proclaimed that our 71-year-old president is in “excellent health.”

Trump, who is the oldest person to win the White House, has recently been accused of being batshit crazy by more than one person, but this annual presidential check under the hood had nothing to do with his noodle.

At about 12:45 p.m., on Jan. 12, Trump was given his first full presidential physical at Walter Reed Air Force hospital in Bethesda, Md.

In an official statement, Dr. Jackson said the exam went “exceptionally well.”

In fact, Dr. Jackson said he looks forward to giving the public further details next week, but it appeared all of Donnie’s vital signs came back a-okay and fit for duty.

The 6’ 3” Staminator was said to weigh in around 236 lbs., and upon taking the White House was thought to only be taking statins for his cholesterol, along with a low dose of aspirin and Propecia for male-pattern baldness.

Following his exam, the Donald retreated to the Winter White House in Palm Beach, Fla., presumably for a few more rounds of golf.