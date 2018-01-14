A false alarm in Hawaii, and a wake-up call for the world

“BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL”

The alert was sent at 8:10 a.m. Saturday morning to cellular phones all across Hawaii.

The false missile launch alert crushed any idea that the nation or the world is prepared for a nuclear attack.

For forty minutes, residents on the island endured the terror associated with nuclear war before officials declared it a false alarm.

It would take about 37 minutes for a missile launched from North Korea to reach Hawaii; Honolulu is 5,700 miles from Pyongyang.

Before the alert was canceled, islanders were phoning and texting final goodbye messages.

The alert was sent to cellular phones across the state by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. Officials are blaming a shift change drill, during which someone apparently accidentally hit the alert button, or whatever they use. Drills take place three times a day at the emergency command post, according to Richard Rapoza, a spokesman for the agency.

“Someone clicked the wrong thing on the computer,” he said. “It was erroneous.”

Heightened tension between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Psycho Don Trump over who has the biggest and best nuke button, already has the world on emotional edge. Panic gripped Hawaii yesterday, leaving residents literally frozen with terror and confusion.

After the alert was deemed false, people were irate. The blame machine is in full-ahead mode. People are threatening to sue, someone, anyone.

Truth is, no one is prepared for a nuclear attack. And we have a very unstable moron in charge of our button.