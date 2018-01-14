Missouri governor admits to infidelity, maybe bondage, but not blackmail

Missouri Gov. Eric R. Greitens, the machine gun toting Republican who campaigned with a trademark black rifle and promises to end corruption and promote family values, now stands accused of infidelity, bondage and blackmail by his former hairdresser.

Missouri Democrats are already demanding his resignation. Some Republicans he has attacked in the last year are downright gleeful.

The former Democrat often used his wife and family as props in his televised campaign ads about virtue and fidelity — when he wasn’t blowing things up with his automatic rifle to demonstrate what he had in mind for scalawags and poltroons hanging around the state capital. Despised by labor, African Americans and especially liberals, Greitens has admitted to the titillating affair, but denies blackmail.

The alleged victim’s ex-husband blew the whistle on Greitens after his unidentified former wife tearfully admitted the affair with the governor. The ex-husband gave it to the St. Louis CBS affiliate, which aired the story just hours after Greitens gave his annual state of the state speech.

Grietens’ wife, Sheena, tweeted her forgiveness in a joint statement at 1:44 a.m., just a few hours after the news broke.

“A few years ago, before Eric was elected governor, there was a time when he was unfaithful in our marriage,” their statement began. “This was a deeply personal mistake. Eric took responsibility, and we dealt with this together honestly and privately. While we never would have wished for this pain in our marriage, or the pain that this has caused others, with God’s mercy we have emerged stronger…”

Greitens took the state by surprise with his unorthodox style of campaigning. Voters were more familiar with traditional party leaders for urban and rural interests fighting for control of the state’s skimpy budget dollars. Missouri was often designated a political bellwether state before Donald Trump came along with his maddening campaign, paving the way for hangers-on like Greitens.

To placate voters confused by why a glib former Democrat became a glib, opportunistic Republican, Greitens claimed his conversion was all about Democratic hypocrisy:

“I was raised as a Democrat,” he explained in a televised statement on July 13, 2015. “I was taught that Harry Truman was the greatest president ever because he was strong, stood up to the communists, and most important, he was from Missouri. I was taught to stand up for the little guy, and that bigger government was the best way to do that. I registered to vote as a Democrat, and several years ago some Democrats even tried to recruit me to run for Congress. “There was one rather large problem. As I got older, I no longer believed in their ideas. Even worse, I had concluded that liberals aren’t just wrong. All too often they are world-class hypocrites…”

Touts Trumpian ‘virtues’

The former U.S. Navy SEAL, Rhodes Scholar, author, self-described humanitarian and 56th governor of Missouri is a Trump darling and friend to Vice President Mike Pence. He eagerly touts Trump’s virtues when it serves his purposes. During the 2016 gubernatorial campaign, Greitens was both lauded and condemned for reports the governorship was his first step toward taking the senate seat held by his former Democratic friend and ally, Sen. Claire McCaskill. That may now be up in the air as more and more state politicians condemn him.

Greitens has repeatedly supported the destruction of the Affordable Care Act, ostensibly to bring health care costs under control. Missouri is one of 19 states that failed to expand Medicaid after the enactment of Obamacare in 2010. The decision has already cost Missouri’s struggling economy billions of dollars and thousands of jobs.

Greitens is accused of taking a page from Pence. While Indiana governor in 2015, Pence enacted the so-called Healthy Indiana Plan, a Medicaid expansion program loaded with conservative features, mainly a requirement that recipients pay monthly into a health savings plan that offsets insurance payments. Indiana’s program charges the poor for being sick.

On Nov. 29, Greitens greeted Trump after he exited Air Force One in St. Louis to promote his welfare-for-the-rich tax plan. Trump waxed poetically about Greitens during his visit, lauding him for rejecting calls to expand Medicaid in Missouri, for signing a controversial “right-to-work” law marginalizing labor unions, and for consistently playing tight and cheap with any social program.

Trump’s visit was his second to the state during 2017. In his speech at an invitation-only convention center, Trump promised the Republican tax package would “bring Main Street rolling back.

“Our focus is on helping the folks who work in the mailrooms and the machine shops of America, the plumbers, the carpenters, the cops, the teachers, the truck drivers, the pipe fitters — the people that like me best,” Trump babbled in St. Charles.

By his side was Greitens, who takes credit for destroying the state’s labor unions — the same ones that have provided an exceptionally well trained labor force to local manufacturers. Some of these jobs have been sidelined as multi-national corporations send them overseas.

Greitens’ support currently lies in voter-poor rural areas of Missouri where farmers, the state’s large community of religious-right Christians, conservative theological colleges, and farmers propelled him into office over a scanty turnout by big-city Dems. Greitens, who is Jewish, is the first Missouri governor of that faith.