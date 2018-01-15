America needs to end its abusive relationship with Trump

In this thinly disguised story, America visits a divorce attorney.

Attorney: I understand you have many reasons for seeking a divorce. Can you name some?

America: He’s spending all my money and the kids’ money on expensive trips to Florida every weekend to play golf, gives my money to all his rich friends and calls it tax reform, and has put his Cabinet buddies on the payroll. And he’s piling up debt for my kids and grandkids.

Attorney: Anything else?

America: He’s verbally abusive. He tries to alienate me from all my friends by ticking them off, he won’t let my relatives come to see me and he’s telling my friends I don’t care about them. He calls our poor relatives awful names and says they live in s—holes.

Attorney: Anything else?

America: Yes, he’s very controlling and throws a temper tantrum if you disagree with him And he goes on rants on Twitter if you confront him when he does something wrong. He thinks rules don’t apply to him.

Attorney: Is he abusive?

America: Oh yes. He’s always threatening nuclear war, or to lock up his enemies. He’s cut the kids off from health insurance, and canceled our senior folks’ Meals on Wheels. And he lies constantly.

Attorney: Well, I think you have a clear case of an abusive marriage and grounds for divorce. Where does the money in the family come from?

America: It’s mine. I earned it all from hard work.

Attorney: I’ll draw up the papers to have him evicted from the White House. The divorce may be messy, but it’s time for you to get on with your life. Everyone deserves to be respected, and it sounds like the only person this creep thinks about is himself.

America: Just to be safe, I’d like a restraining order and need to change the locks. I think he’s given the keys to the house to his friend Vlad. They have some sort of laundering business together.