Special counsel Robert Mueller: ‘Sloppy Steve, c’mon down!’

This just in: Stephen K. Bannon, aka “Sloppy Steve” in the parlance of his former employer, Shithole Don, has been summoned to testify before a grand jury investigating possible links between the Trump administration and Russia.

Special counsel Robert Mueller, upon whom the hopes of the republic now depend, summoned the former campaign strategist to spill his substantial guts under oath, and given the Fire and Fury of his breakup with the 45th president, things could get real interesting real soon.

According to a report from our sister paper, The New York Times, this marks the first time that Mueller (saints praise his holy name) has used his subpoena power to seek information from one of Trump’s so-called “inner circle.”

We here at The Shinbone Star can’t verify whether any of this stuff is true because it does appear in The New York Times, after all, and if you’ve been listening to Trump for the past year or so, then you know how those fuckers lie.

But at any rate, if it IS true, and IF Sloppy Steve can be counted on to answer truthfully to the questions put to him, then it’s very possible that he’ll spew some pretty good stuff. After all, his bromance with Trump apparently ended over quotes attributed to Bannon in Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury,” quotes labeling Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with some Russians as “treasonous.”

So all things considered, what reason could there be for Bannon to hold back now?

Here in the Shinbone newsroom, the thing that has us giddy is the thought that the quotes from the book were already quite damning, but what if Steve actually decides to double down when he talks to Mueller? You know, what if he even expands on his thoughts a little bit, like maybe after the treasonous meeting, who else knew what, and when?

Well, it could be Katy bar the door in the Führerbunker, formerly known as the Oval Office.

Of course this has been a very short report by Shinbone Star standards, we were just in a hurry to get this out there before our adoring public. We urge you get the full report in The Failing New York Times, but be advised that our lawyers are insisting we caution our readers to take it all with a grain of salt because, you know, Fake News.

You just can’t be too careful these days.