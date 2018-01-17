When Psycho Don gives ‘Fake News Awards,’ consider a subscription

Psycho Donald Trump is scheduled to unveil his “Fake News” awards today. Seems the least that we here at The Shinbone Star can do is unveil our own suggestions.

Hands down, the First Place Gold Medal should go to The Donald himself. Since Day One of his Oval Office occupancy, he sent the likes of Sean Spicer into the James Brady Press Room to lie about the crowd size at his inauguration.

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period,” a sullen Spicer told the media, before berating journalists for “deliberately false reporting.” After a few more announcements, he thanked “you guys for being here” and left, taking no questions.

It doesn’t take a Stable Genius to know that Psycho Don wrote or approved every single word of Spicer’s screed.

Thus began the era of so-called alternative facts and Fake News, “the likes of which the world has never before seen,” to quote The Donald. Every day for almost a year, Psycho Don has delivered a continuous spew of verbal and digital “Fake News” tidbits. He’s the undisputed King of Oval Office Liars, with a total of more than 3,000 lies and climbing.

Spicer became a national buffoon for the rest of his career, thanks to Saturday Night Live, Melissa McCarthy and her powered podium.

Kellyanne Conway certainly deserves recognition for coining the term “alternative facts” in defense of Spicer’s fiasco about the inauguration crowd. “Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that,” Kellyanne crooned to NBC’s Chuck Todd, who replied, “Alternative facts are not facts. They are falsehoods,” which seemed to stump Kellyanne.

FixedNews (i.e. FoxNews) and Sean Hannity must stand tall at the awards ceremony for their continuing presentation of “alternative facts” and marshmallow questions for Psycho’s puppets during his delusional interviews.

And certainly Spicer’s replacement, Sarah “Huckster” Sanders deserves recognition for delivering some of the most outrageous “alternative facts” with a straight face and a wandering eye. Never in the history of press secretaries has there been a more sullen, ignorant twat delivering flat out, laughable drivel.

The disgusting Republican Congress deserves a spot on the awards stand for its complicity in allowing Psycho Don to go unchecked in his never-ending insult to our allies and campaign to turn our nation into a laughingstock the world over.

Of course the whole scenario of having a “Fake News Awards” is not only ludicrous, but soph-moronic.

Even as Psycho Don tries to paint himself as “a Stable Genius,” his awards are likely to make it terribly difficult for staffers flanking him to keep a straight face.