Porn star belittles Donald’s performance in tell-all interview

InTouch magazine promises this month to run a 5,500-word interview with porn star Stormy Daniels on what it’s like to have sex with Donald Trump. “Ugh, here we go,” she will recall. “Textbook,” the story goes. And there’s big-time payoff money involved.

Of course I’ll read it, and so will you. It’s like a train wreck in progress, we won’t be able to tear our eyes away. And we already know how it will end. Donald will survive a scandal that has brought down better men. Because the idiots who voted for him knew he was like this before they cast their ballots.

Democrats will call for impeachment — this party of family values thing is fun!

Conservatives will deny it, if they speak out at all.

Independents will — it’s hard to say what their loathing tolerance is.

But this much is certain. We will spend days gorging and vomiting details about Trump’s already-disgusting lifestyle, and no governing or lawmaking will be conducted. Sanctimonious talking-heads will go on cable news and rue the day America’s politicians governed by policy, not personality.

That said, this is what we know:

Stormy, real name Stephanie Clifford, met Donald in 2006 at — what else, a golf tourney in Lake Tahoe. He couldn’t take his eyes off her boobs. She gave him her number, he called her for dinner, and like the uncouth barbarian he is, slouched on the couch in sweat pants while his bodyguard showed her into his hotel room.

They ended up on the bed. “Textbook generic,” she recalled later. “It was one position. What would you expect someone his age to do?” And he didn’t use protection.

Stormy gave InTouch an interview in 2011 describing the evening, how Donald promised to put her on “The Apprentice,” and details about a few follow-up trysts. Donald wasn’t president or even running for president at the time, but he was married to Melania (his third wife, if you’re counting).

A source familiar with the interview said it contains details of “what he’s like in bed, pillow talk, she talks about what he’s like down there . . .” (Gross. I promised my editor no penises, so we’re leaving it at that. Read the InTouch article if you want to know more, as I absolutely do not.)

In the end we’re going to know more about Donald’s physical condition than the lame story his doctor just gave after Donald’s annual physical.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Stormy was given $130,000 in hush money a month before the presidential election to keep quiet about the affair. Donald’s attorney Michael Cohen denied it ever happened. But also this week, CNN reported that FOX News had a similar story involving Stormy and Donald but declined to run it. The Daily Beast was also chasing the story, but was unable to lock it down. Same with Slate.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but Fire and Fury, a major tell-all about Donald’s childish behavior and the crack collection of idiots in the West Wing, just came out. Then the president slandered about half the world with a vulgarity. Then Donald had to declare he was not a racist — out loud. And now we’re all going to know whether he has a left or right bend to his penis.

Donald Trump’s conduct is unbecoming to a president of the United States. He needs to go.