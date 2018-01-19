It’s time to admit defeat

As I lay in bed last night, thinking about my country and sinking into that soft spot between grave doubt and utter despair, I fielded one last text message while waiting for sleep to take hold. It was Shinbone Star reporter Gaynell Terrell with a question about penises.

Gaynell was busy writing a post about pornographic actress Stormy Daniels’ tryst with our 45th president, and we’d been discussing how far we could go in our reporting. It’s a rather informal operation here at The Shinbone Star, so I wasn’t quite sure why Gaynell felt the need to okay it with me, but I was strangely touched, which is probably pretty close to what Stormy felt.

There’s nothing quite like the mental image of Donald’s Dingus to spoil your bedtime routine, so the urge to sleep was gone in two shakes. I couldn’t stop thinking about Stormy and what her revelations say about our country. Then, just like that, I had an idea — a couple in fact — and I was over the hump, headed back toward sleep with an idea for something to write about in the morning.

Anyone in the newspaper business for as long as I was knows a good news story gets right to the point, and any editor worth his salt would chop off the first three — now four — utterly superfluous paragraphs that begin this post. But all of that unnecessary verbiage became necessary when I awoke this morning to discover that a reporter at our sister paper, The Washington Post, had already written everything I wanted to say.

Unlike Stormy, my story now needed padding.

Our research here at The Shinbone Star reveals that our readers seldom follow links, but you really should follow this next one because the Post’s story makes for fine reading. Please, check it out here. But since you probably won’t read it no matter how much I beg, let me summarize it in just four short words:

There’s no fucking hope!

That’s right, folks. Stormy Daniels’ subliminal message to America is that it’s time to roll over and enjoy it as best you can, because Donald Trump is — as The Washington Post headline writer so aptly put it — “impervious to traditional scandals.” Nothing Stormy reveals will make one damned bit of difference because Trump’s base of vicious Kluxers and fuckwit Christonazis doesn’t give a shit about ANY of it!

“But her emails!”

Honestly, Philip Bump, our young protégé over at The Washington Post whose career trajectory has him on course for a position at The Shinbone Star in another decade or so, went to a lot more trouble than I would have in compiling a laundry list of things the Trumpian base has already seen fit to ignore. Since I know you didn’t read it, I’ll borrow just a few:

Apparently refers to journalist Megyn Kelly’s menstruation. (August 2015)

Says he gets military ideas by watching TV shows. (August 2015)

Lies about seeing Muslims celebrate 9/11 in New Jersey. (November 2015)

Calls the pope “disgraceful” for questioning Trump’s religiosity. (February 2016)

Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that he won’t condemn the support of racists because he doesn’t know enough about the groups endorsing him. (February 2016)

Refuses to release his tax returns. (April 2016)

Accuses a judge hearing a case involving Trump University of being biased because he’s of Mexican heritage. (May 2016)

Is shown to have repeatedly stiffed contractors working for the Trump Organization. (June 2016)

Gets into a feud with the parents of a soldier killed in action and disparages the soldier’s mother based on her religion. (July 2016)

Caught on tape making crude comments about sexually assaulting women. (October 2016)

Seriously folks, all this stuff has been reported before, but as occurred to me last night while lying in bed, and confirmed this morning by Philip Bump, NONE OF IT MAKES ANY DIFFERENCE! With Trumpers already ignoring a lifetime of chicanery, blatant racism and conspiracy by a foreign government to steal a presidential election, do you really think they’re going to care that Donald Trump nailed an aging porn star while his wife was home recovering from childbirth?

Get real!

So thanks, Stormy, for sucking the fight right out of me.

My friends, it’s cold outside and getting colder. The America we knew is dead and gone. Pull that blanket up over your head and go back to sleep. It’s over.