Nation’s budget playing second fiddle to porn star

Presidential tub of lard Donald Trump has again co-opted the national conscience with his “Little Hands in Hollywood” sequel co-starring Stormy Daniels as the stacked slut with a heart of gold. The unauthorized saga starring Trump as a cuckolded husband was released just in time to divert critical attention away from things that really matter. Unconfirmed reports indicate a third sequel, made in Moscow, is waiting in the wings.

The cavorting Prince of Poon was recently outed by Stormy for failing to make the grade in the sack during a reported tempestuous affair in 2006 while his third new wife, Melania, was recovering from childbirth. The little tyke had just arrived when Stormy blew in for a romp with the mango munching business tycoon.

By Trumpian standards, Stormy’s ministrations were barely amusing trysts to share with his buddies on the Howard Stern Show. His favorite schtick was talking about his daughter, Ivanka, like she was Stormy’s younger sister. The Wall Street Journal says Trump’s slimy personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid off Stormy in 2016 with $130,000 sent secretly to her lawyer, using a Delaware-based limited liability corporation he created the same day. For the moment, the Trump White House is denying the whole affair.

Meanwhile, the latest, greatest crisis to strike the nation since the last greatest crisis is circling aimlessly over the U.S. Capitol like a puking buzzard waiting for something to die. Enthralled with Stormy’s tempestuous chest, nobody among the gaggle of birdbrains creating the crisis has a solution worth spit. Perhaps Stormy can conjure up something useful. She claims Mr. Trump compared her talents to those of his favorite daughter.

After denying Stormy’s titillating claims as forcefully as a cuckolding husband dares, Trump began lying about the budget deal he so far can’t wrap his head around. Since Monday, he has changed his position more times than he ever did while cavorting with his bumptious plaything.

Stormy said “The Apprentice” star was sexually nothing special, telling the magazine InTouch Weekly that their sex play was “textbook generic.”

“It was nothing crazy, Stormy explained. “It was one position, what you would expect from someone his age to do.”

Too bad Trump can’t take a page from their relationship to run the government.

The World According To Trump script claims the lives of our military members, our military missions, our selfless bureaucracy, our prisons, border guards and ICE princes and princesses are at risk if the government shuts down. That is patent nonsense. The biggest immediate threat is to the people who want to visit out national parks and monuments.

In fact, it is the Republicans who are at risk for failing to govern effectively when they control everything. They know there will be serious payback from the people when the midterm elections come around next November and they already dread it. Only Trump is too dense to realize he is leading his party to ruin. Even Vice President Mike Pence knows it.

As of this writing Friday, the House has passed a temporary spending bill to extend the budget until the next time it runs out, or a real budget is adopted. The Senate is still out, although the conversations between lawmakers and television talking heads in the hallways of government suggest the situation is still in doubt.

Congress’ behavior is reminiscent of Trump’s revelations about his sexual prowess during the infamous “grab their …” video released before he was elected. Like Trump, Congress is so full of itself — and its industrial strength supporter’s fat paychecks — it continues to demonstrate it will govern however it wants without any regard for the constituencies it claims to represent.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it, you can do anything,” Trump was heard bragging to former TV guy Billy Bush, who lost his job for merely laughing at the bald-headed fat man. Apparently the Republican idiots in Congress still believe him.

Oddsmakers watching the budget fight unfold are betting against sanity and for another temporary budget bill. It has been 44 years since the United States government had a balanced bi-partisan budget that stabilizes government spending in any meaningful way. It lasted two years before deficit spending resumed. It seems unlikely things will change with both houses of Congress for sale to the highest bidder.

Perhaps Congress will make amends for Trump’s detestable self by passing a bi-partisan budget, returning its attention to governance, overriding his almost certain veto, and then impeaching the ridiculous caricature of a President disgracing the White House in front of the entire world.