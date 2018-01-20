Trumplandia: Jan. 13 — 20, 2018

The Shithole Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 38% — up from 37% last time

Rasmussen Poll: 45% — down from 46% last week

Please read my statement on Donald Trump's racist slurs about immigrants! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/frlj1pUlBq — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 12, 2018

A Real Crap Shoot

The week of our Trump — Jan. 13, 2018: This week was pretty crappy for President Donald J. Trump.

Former White House strategist Stephen Bannon began cutting deals with Special Counsel Robert Mueller as a part of the ongoing Russian investigation, a porn star started reminiscing about her 12-year-old affair with The Donald, and then the government shutdown.

However, it was the continued backlash over America’s Grand Pooh Bah’s racist remarks about immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and the entire continent of Africa that exploded like a lumpy fart after a bad meal.

Trump proclaimed the above land masses “shithole” countries during an Oval Office meeting on immigration last week. The remark was confirmed, unconfirmed, mocked, debated, and denied by many on both sides of the aisle, turning the whole affair into a cottage industry for the media.

To date, the cowardly Twittler still has only admitted to “tough talk” and has largely been unfazed by all of the negative comments about what oozed from his own disgusting orange shithole. He instead has continued to deny he used the offensive term despite a chorus of people in the room who heard it.

Shortly after using the slur, Trump and his toadies on Capitol Hill turned the truth into an “alt-facts” debate on semantical use of the term “shithole” and whether using it was racist, even though Trump never admitted to using the term.

The shitty term that was or was not uttered soon was marginalized on social media into a benign ploy for a merit-based immigration system and not a racist reason to reject immigrants from predominantly black and brown countries.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Ca.) was one of the first people to call “bullshit” on the Trump waffle, with a Jan. 12 dissertation posted to her Twitter feed that described the president as “a racist and indecent man with no good values.”

Waters went on to say Trump is “woefully unfit and underserving of the office.” She said the remark “underscores everything we already know about him: he is a hopeless and ignorant bigot.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) also issued statements on Jan. 12 stating they could not remember Trump using the potty word, but by Jan. 14, Cotton took to CBS’ “Face the Nation” and said he never heard Trump make the comment.

Perdue admitted to being in the Oval Office and conscious during the meeting, but vehemently denied Trump even used the term. The same morning he told George Stephanopoulos and said claims that our candy-colored commander-in-chief had uttered the slur were a “gross misrepresentation.”

The next day, Republican Mia Long (R-Ut) the first Haitian-American to serve in Congress and a Trump supporter, said many were offended by Trump’s comments and that an apology from him would “show real leadership.”

No apology ever came.

The matter ended up in a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) grilling Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen about whether the term was used and the scale of its offensiveness.

When Nielsen said that she too did not remember Trump’s use of the term, the demonstrative Booker proclaimed her silence as complicity.

Republicans later questioned Booker’s sharp tone and accused him of demeaning the forgetful DHS Secretary by “mansplaining” to the Trump appointee.

While many were passionate about whether Trump used or didn’t use “shithole,” and how he felt about the whole thing, Sen. Lindsey Graham found a way to continue his lock on being mealy-mouthed and spineless. He appeared on the CNN’s Dana Bash show on Jan. 18 and seemed to admit to hearing Trump use the term, but later would not confirm it. When asked why, Graham said he couldn’t confirm the facts because he feared The Donald might not talk to him anymore.

At least he didn’t try to grab him by the pussy.

Later that day, the Congressional Black Caucus, (CBC) had joined with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to draw up a resolution censuring the orange a-hole’s filthy comments.

The resolution was submitted by CBC Chair Cedric Richmond of Louisianna, jointly with New York’s Jerry Nadler, a top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. Pelosi joined on as a co-sponsor. The measure is not expected to pass or be supported by the House, which is controlled by Republicans.

In the end, Congress pooh-poohed the whole thing by shutting down the federal government the next day.

Poo Poo Palace

A day after Trump opened his filthy pie hole and demeaned entire countries of black and brown people, a filmmaker in the nation’s capital mocked the term by projecting the phrase: “This place is a shithole” on the facade of Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Filmmaker Robin Bell joined with Matt Ornstein, director of an upcoming documentary about the 2016 election titled: “This is Not Normal.” Bell told CNN that the projected phrase was on the building — replete with poopie emojis — for about 40 minutes before security swung into action.

Bell said the projection was a “First Amendment activity” because the pair never actually set foot on Trump’s property or touched the building.

A similar projection appeared on the San Francisco Federal Building around noon on Jan. 13. The projected phrase there proclaimed Trump a “Shithole President.”

On Jan. 15, the Miami Herald reported that just a year after being cited for serving sickening food, the Winter White House at Trump resort Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach was hit up again, this time for poor maintenance.

Florida state records showed the resort was in need of emergency repairs in early November of 2017, that included a lack of smoke detectors and chucks of concrete missing from a main staircase. The inadequacies were deemed a “high priority lodging violation,” meaning they could pose a direct threat to the public.

In addition, inspection of the Bed & Breakfast’s kitchen turned up 15 violations that included expired curry sauce, milk stored at almost 50 degrees, and cases of hot dogs stored on the ground of a walk-in freezer.

The necessary repairs were made by Nov. 17, just before our favorite orange golf pro returned for Thanksgiving vacation.

A False Alarm

On Jan. 17, the GOP and President Trump held a half-baked dig at the “lame-stream” called: “The 2017 Fake News Awards.”

Not held at an extravagant venue or beset by an All-Star lineup of Hollywood Celebrities, the “highly anticipated” event was instead only reachable via a Twitter link sent by the president. Sad.

Once you clicked on the link, you were directed to a blog post that is sponsored by the Republican National Committee (RNC). We’re not endorsing it, but in the interest of balanced reporting, you can find it HERE.

The RNC’s website initially crashed, but when the site later got its act together, readers were treated to 11 of the fakest news stories from last year all selected by the leader of the free world, who somehow found time to put it all together. Or maybe he had help.

Trump first announced the he would host “The Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards of the Year” in a Tweet on Jan. 2, 2018. At that time, the awards were scheduled for Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

Jan. 8 came and went without the must anticipated awards show, and when it became apparent that Trump had broken yet another promise, he changed it to Jan. 17, but never gave a venue or time.

Dubbed: “The Fakeys,” by comedians, the faux awards show became grist for Trump critics, led by Late Night host Stephen Colbert, who took out a billboard in New York’s Times Square in the hopes of being named the purveyor of the fakest news.

Colbert was joined by Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who took out a full page ad, hoping for consideration.

In the end, Trump bestowed slights on New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, ABC News television reporter Brian Ross, CNN, which he has nicknamed: “Fake News Network,” and the Washington Post, to name a few. No comedians gained even a mention.

Trump, who has been at war with truth since taking office, has referred to the mainstream media as “the enemy of the American people” for writing negative things about his presidency. He has also coined the use of the term “Fake News Media.”

Trump’s Jan. 17 blog post ended with a list of his 10 biggest accomplishments, which were evidently outside of the 90 percent negative coverage he has garnered from the “fake news” media since he took office.