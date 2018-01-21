Written by Staff Writer

Best signs from 2018 Women’s Marches

Donald Trump didn’t get it:

sign7

And the Women’s Marches said:

sign1

sign4

sign5

sign6

sign2

sign3

Advertisements

One thought on “Best signs from 2018 Women’s Marches

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s