Trump’s ‘religious freedom’ division codifies hate in healthcare

Thanks to Donald Trump, you could very well lose your life if the first people you meet in the emergency room don’t like the color of your skin or the wrap of your turban.

The federal government received 34 complaints last year from people in the healthcare industry who had a moral or religious objection relating to their job description. That’s 0.00027868852459016 percent of the estimated 12.2 Americans who work in healthcare.

With broad and profane overreach, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced late last week it would protect these 34 people by creating the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division to let them ignore their vocation to provide care.

These 34 people and other extremists can, for example, refuse to participate in an abortion of a badly deformed fetus. Or object when doctors for an elderly cancer patient propose a lethal dose of pain relief. Or decline to assist gender affirmation surgery.

Trump’s propensity to pander to his base has real implication for us all. Critics rightfully say the new rules are a solution in need of a problem. Women’s groups and the LGBTQ community say it opens a door for discrimination. And healthcare officials say it soils the reputation and professionalism of medical workers.

And in the most vulgar way possible, it implies that hospitals and clinics run by religious organizations – Saint Luke’s, Saint Patrick’s, Saint Jude, Saint Mary’s, Saint Paul’s – are a hoax, that there is no religious compulsion to care for people in the exemplar of Jesus Christ. And it totally flips the responsibility of the Office of Civil Rights, which formerly protected the rights of patients, to now protect the workers of healthcare.

The Office of Civil Rights oversees the new division. It is headed by Roger Severino, who has a long history of anti-LGBTQ comments and actions.

Indeed, critics of the new division say transgender individuals could bear most of the injury from this license to discriminate. A national survey last year by the Center for American Progress already shows that 29 percent of transgender persons said a health care worker, usually a doctor, refused to see them. Among all LGBT respondents, 8 percent were turned away. That means hundreds of thousands of individuals are afraid to seek medical care because of their orientation.

It underscores the unsettling fact that Trump’s America is not for all Americans. Writing for Forbes, Eric Sherman said “religious liberty” rules are some of the most pernicious and damaging. The new religious freedom division protects these rights for Trump’s base of haters and bigots – and only Trump’s base.

“Neither doctors, nurses, nor others who provide any sort of non-religious service to the public should regulate the private activities, beliefs, or lifestyles of people as a precondition of treatment,” Sherman wrote. “To give people such power enables clear civil rights violations through the conflation of religion with prejudice.”