Written by Gaynell Terrell

Dumping Trump is a numbers game

angry1

Dump Trump. This is doable, folks.

From the angst and despair that comes with the anniversary of Donald Trump’s first year as president, there is hope. The smattering of special interest groups harmed by Trump and his Republican henchmen is growing steadily. It’s a freaking groundswell. As demeaning and hurting people is his nature, it will be his undoing. Like the ladies say, grab ‘em in the midterms!

Partial list of most likely to vote Democrat in November 6th elections:

Women who march and file candidacy for office

Jeff Bezos

Puerto Ricans in Florida

CNN broadcasters

Ana Navarro

Poor parents of CHIP children

Environmentalists

Every National Park Service employee

Every EPA employee

Jeb Bush

LGBTQ persons

Disabled Americans

Native Americans

African Americans

The cast of Hamilton

Glenn Beck

Net neutrality supporters

Merrick Garland

Friends and relatives of Dreamers

Meryl Streep

Meghan McCain

California

New York and New Jersey property tax owners

Grammarians

Marco Rubio

George Will

Jeff Flake

Opponents of the Keystone and Dakota XL pipelines

Rex Tillerson

Muslim communities

Economists

Katy Tur

People who rely on Obamacare

NFL players

Microphone at the first presidential debate

Ariana Huffington

Scientists

Cast of The View

John McCain

James Comey

United Steelworkers Local  1999

Omarosa Manigault

People in Hawaii scared out of their minds by a false missile warning

Immigrants and people who love them from Haiti and the African continent

And lastly, Democrats

There are more of us than them. Register if you’re not registered, then show up and vote. It’s time to take our country back.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s