Dumping Trump is a numbers game

Dump Trump. This is doable, folks.
From the angst and despair that comes with the anniversary of Donald Trump’s first year as president, there is hope. The smattering of special interest groups harmed by Trump and his Republican henchmen is growing steadily. It’s a freaking groundswell. As demeaning and hurting people is his nature, it will be his undoing. Like the ladies say, grab ‘em in the midterms!
Partial list of most likely to vote Democrat in November 6th elections:
Women who march and file candidacy for office
Jeff Bezos
Puerto Ricans in Florida
CNN broadcasters
Ana Navarro
Poor parents of CHIP children
Environmentalists
Every National Park Service employee
Every EPA employee
Jeb Bush
LGBTQ persons
Disabled Americans
Native Americans
African Americans
The cast of Hamilton
Glenn Beck
Net neutrality supporters
Merrick Garland
Friends and relatives of Dreamers
Meryl Streep
Meghan McCain
California
New York and New Jersey property tax owners
Grammarians
Marco Rubio
George Will
Jeff Flake
Opponents of the Keystone and Dakota XL pipelines
Rex Tillerson
Muslim communities
Economists
Katy Tur
People who rely on Obamacare
NFL players
Microphone at the first presidential debate
Ariana Huffington
Scientists
Cast of The View
John McCain
James Comey
United Steelworkers Local 1999
Omarosa Manigault
People in Hawaii scared out of their minds by a false missile warning
Immigrants and people who love them from Haiti and the African continent
And lastly, Democrats
There are more of us than them. Register if you’re not registered, then show up and vote. It’s time to take our country back.