Dumping Trump is a numbers game

Dump Trump. This is doable, folks.

From the angst and despair that comes with the anniversary of Donald Trump’s first year as president, there is hope. The smattering of special interest groups harmed by Trump and his Republican henchmen is growing steadily. It’s a freaking groundswell. As demeaning and hurting people is his nature, it will be his undoing. Like the ladies say, grab ‘em in the midterms!

Partial list of most likely to vote Democrat in November 6th elections:

Women who march and file candidacy for office Jeff Bezos Puerto Ricans in Florida CNN broadcasters Ana Navarro Poor parents of CHIP children Environmentalists Every National Park Service employee Every EPA employee Jeb Bush LGBTQ persons Disabled Americans Native Americans African Americans The cast of Hamilton Glenn Beck Net neutrality supporters Merrick Garland Friends and relatives of Dreamers Meryl Streep Meghan McCain California New York and New Jersey property tax owners Grammarians Marco Rubio George Will Jeff Flake Opponents of the Keystone and Dakota XL pipelines Rex Tillerson Muslim communities Economists Katy Tur People who rely on Obamacare NFL players Microphone at the first presidential debate Ariana Huffington Scientists Cast of The View John McCain James Comey United Steelworkers Local 1999 Omarosa Manigault People in Hawaii scared out of their minds by a false missile warning Immigrants and people who love them from Haiti and the African continent And lastly, Democrats

There are more of us than them. Register if you’re not registered, then show up and vote. It’s time to take our country back.