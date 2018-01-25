Stormy weather stirring up the sharks as well

“They call it stormy Monday

But Tuesday’s just as bad . . .”

— ‘Stormy Monday’ 1947 American blues electric guitar pioneer T-Bone Walker

The Donald is attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland today but without his arm-candy. Melania Trump, aka “Trophy Wife” (his description), decided not to go, citing “scheduling and logistical issues,” according to her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham.

Mrs. Trump was going, but then The Wall Street Journal published a story about Michael Cohen, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, arranging a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels a month before the 2016 election in exchange for zipping her lips about an alleged sexual relationship with Trump.

Seems poor Melania suddenly felt conflicted, not to mention possibly pissed off.

The couple’s 13th wedding anniversary was Monday. Lucky 13 — is there irony here — and will there be a 14th?

In 2006, after just 18 months of marriage and a short time after Melania had given birth to their son, Barron, Psycho Don was allegedly dipping his tiny wick into Stormy waters. According to Daniels, Donald gloated to her about how good he looked on the cover of a magazine before having unprotected sex with the porn star, who mocked his famed mane before crawling into his bed.

Daniels has more than 150 film credits to her name including starring roles in “Good Will Humping” and “Operation Desert Stormy.”

The whole affair went unnoticed even though several journalists knew and were working on the story. According to the Washington Post, “Reporters from ABC, Fox News, the Daily Beast and Slate.com were pursuing the potentially explosive story.

“I can definitely describe his junk perfectly, if I ever have to,” Daniels told InTouchWeekly. “The sex was nothing crazy,” Daniels recalled. “He wasn’t like, ‘chain me to the bed’ or anything. It was one position.” She said Trump “definitely seemed smitten” after their romp. “He was like, ‘I wanna see you again, when can I see you again?’ ”

Commemorating the first anniversary of Trump’s inauguration, Stormy stripped off for the start of her “Make America Horny Again” tour Saturday night at The Trophy Club in Greenville, S.C.

She opened with a striptease to the song “Hey Big Spender,” followed by “Material Girl.”

For a steamy interview with Stormy about The Donald and his fear of sharks, etc., look at the January 19 issue of InTouch online. You’ll have to use Google, we’re sure you know how.

And speaking of sharks, they’re gathering, Psycho Don, and it’s not blood they smell, but gold.