Iconic journalist Bernstein: ‘No one in this country is above the law’

Ask reporters of a certain age –– mostly those now close to retirement age –– why they went into journalism and chances are, the majority will tell you how Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein inspired them with their relentless investigative reporting for The Washington Post on the 1972 burglary of Democratic headquarters in The Watergate Hotel.

Like peeling an onion, Woodward and Bernstein uncovered layer after layer of a story of intrigue, criminal activity, and cover-up by the White House that ultimately led to the 1974 resignation of Richard Nixon. It also led to a Pulitzer Prize for The Washington Post, and two collaborative books for Woodward and Bernstein: “All the President’s Men” and “The Final Days.”

Today, Bernstein vehemently denies that he and his reporting partner were responsible for taking down a president. Richard Nixon took himself down, this veteran journalist told a packed house this week at the Congregation Emanu El Synagogue near Houston’s Museum District. Instead, all the systems were working together ­­–– a free press, Congress, and the judicial system –– to end a corrupt presidency, Bernstein said.

It’s clear we’re now living in a time when some systems are just not working as they should, he said. In 1974, Republicans were the real heroes of Watergate, he added, because they marched down to the White House and pressured Richard Nixon to resign. That arose out of a sense of responsibility –– one that seems to be lacking today.

“Nobody in this country is above the law, and that includes the president of the United States,” Bernstein said. And the national interest is more important than parochial or partisan interest, he observed, but Republicans seem to have forgotten that.

Bernstein also noted that, in Donald Trump’s first year as president, there has been some of the best and most diligent reporting he’s seen in years from outlets like The Washington Post, Associated Press, The New York Times, Reuters, and CNN.

During this past year, we have learned that the president conducts his office in a manner that’s totally foreign to precedent, he said.

“We’ve also learned that his incessant, compulsive lying is endemic; it’s part of who he is,” he added.

“That has raised grave concerns about his competence and about whether or not he’s fit to be president,” he said. “The instability of this president and of the government now is much worse than has been perceived.”

Bernstein said he’s talked to many Republicans, including members of Congress and military leaders who have expressed serious concerns about Trump’s stability, but they just won’t say so publicly.

“There are grave doubts even among those in the White House,” he added.

But Trump’s lying seems to be almost instinctive, whereas even though Richard Nixon may have been a criminal, his lies don’t even compare to Trump’s, Bernstein said. For instance, The Washington Post has documented more than 2,000 times that the current president has lied, Bernstein pointed out.

Trump is not so much the president of the United States, but the president of his base –– those who have earned him an approval rating that hovers between 30 to 37 percent, he noted –– and those supporters aren’t moving.

We’re in a state of cold civil war in this country, Bernstein said. It existed before Trump, but it’s been building for the last 30 years.

Trump is a president who is ignorant of the history of this country, of the office of the president, and of what has happened here, in this nation, on the fronts of civil rights, women’s rights, and the rights of the LGBTQ community, he said.

But Bernstein credits Trump for being savvy about one thing.

“Trump is a master of manipulating the press,” he said. “He’s a product of a celebrity culture, and his persona is largely the creation of two New York tabloid newspapers.”

“They made him what he was through his own self-promotion,” Bernstein said, repeating the story of Trump taking on the pseudonyms of John Miller and John Barron and pretending to be his own publicist.

But now that he’s president, Trump’s relationship with the press is no joke.

“Donald Trump has unleashed an antagonism that is dangerous to a free press and the First Amendment,” Bernstein said. By screaming “fake news,” Trump is trying to make the conduct of the press the focus instead of the conduct of the president, he said.

“We have seen the press attacked daily by his acolytes and his apologists.”

So what is the role of the press? In his casually mismatched suit, running shoes, and hot pink tie, Bernstein, at 73, would still look right at home in any newsroom in the country, giving this lecture.

“Two basics inform what we, as journalists, ought to do. The press exists for the public good. Second, our primary function as reporters is to give our readers and viewers the best attainable version of the truth,” he said.

Reporters also have a responsibility to acknowledge their mistakes and use their power under the First Amendment to report with fairness and perseverance, he said. After asking the audience of nearly 1,000 people how many think the media is being unfair to Donald Trump, only a few hands popped up.

Then he quoted New York Times columnist Leslie Gelb who said this in 1993, but it rings eerily true even today:

“Washington is largely indifferent to truth. Truth has been reduced to a conflict of press releases and a contest of handlers. Truth is judged not by evidence, but by theatrical performance. Truth is fear, fear of opinion polls, fear of special interests, fear of judging others for fear of being judged, fear of losing power and prestige.”

Truth today may have become the acceptance of untruths, but facts by themselves do not necessarily constitute the truth –– they require context, Bernstein said. The problem we have as a society is that many people now have very little interest in the best obtainable version of the truth, he added. Instead, people are looking for information to buttress what they already believe.

The moral of Bernstein’s message is that journalists have to keep seeking and reporting the best obtainable version of the truth, and hope the message gets heard or read. Yes, there will be critics and those who scream “fake news” when it’s a message they don’t want to hear.

And Bernstein quoted his old boss, Ben Bradlee, the executive editor of The Washington Post from 1968 to 1991:

“The more aggressive our search for truth, the more some people are offended by the press. The more complicated are the issues and the more sophisticated are the ways to disguise the truth, the more aggressive our search for truth must be, and the more offensive we are sure to become to some… …The truth does emerge. It takes forever sometimes, but it does emerge. And any relaxation by the press will be extremely costly to democracy.”

Words to live by.