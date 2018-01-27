Close but no cigar

White House lawyers really piss me off.

Except for Goody-Two-Shoes Donald F. McGahn refusing to tell the Justice Department last June to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller — as ordered by Psycho Don — we might already be rid of Donald Trump.

Psycho Don maybe would have been impeached if Mueller had been fired. That’s wishful thinking, of course, but maybe it would have been enough for Republicans in Congress to suddenly act responsibly and do the deed.

But nnnnooooo, McGahn had to open his trap and spook Psycho. Dammit!

Maybe if McGahn had kept his lip zipped we would have seen a happy Melania with enough courage to dump her pussy-grabbing, whore-fucking husband.

Instead, we’re still stuck with this faux golden-haired jackass.

Did you know he dyes his few hairs and colors his fat body with a tanning light? That’s why his eye sockets are unnaturally white. His dye of choice, according to Ivanka, is Just for Men, and the longer it’s left on, the darker the shade. Impatience causes the golden glow to vary.

The New York Times story about Mueller’s near-firing is, of course, Fake News according to Psycho and his band of deniers. Time will tell.

Even while The Don was in Switzerland — without Melania — rumors of a love tryst with United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley popped up.

Is Haley pissed? Angrily calling the rumor “highly offensive” and “disgusting,” she’s blaming it on being a powerful, successful woman, but also on author Michael Wolff.

Speculation was instigated by the “Fire and Fury” author who dropped hints on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” last week when he said he was “absolutely sure” Trump is having an affair — just not sure enough to write about it.

Juicy as it is, a more likely and much more available possible lover is former teen model Hope Hicks, Trump’s 30-year-old director of communications. She worked for Ivanka Trump inside Trump Tower, helping to expand her fashion label.

The Don created the position for her. Wonder if there are surveillance cameras in the West Wing?

Melania has fled to Florida after the crackerjack story about Psycho Don paying prostitute Stormy Daniels $130,000 to zip her lips about their secret sex sessions.

Ah, the intrigue continues. There is no express lane and the evolution is being televised.