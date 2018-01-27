Trumplandia: Jan. 20 — 27, 2018

The Anniversary Edition

Happy Anniversary! Happy Anniversary!

The week of our Trump – Jan. 20, 2018: In celebration of the one year anniversary of our commander-in-chief’s rise to power, millions of women and members of Congress rose to the occasion by gifting The Donald with more protests and a government shutdown.

Almost a year after ceremoniously taking to the streets to protest his election, millions of women recaptured the magic of Jan. 21, 2017 by again making their voices heard.

Dubbed “The Women’s March,” thousands lined the streets as they had during Trump’s inauguration, but this time there were dozens of coordinated protest marches with themes that ranged from fighting sexual harassment to those calling for a more active role in upcoming elections.

In American cities from New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco and across the globe from Rome to Canada, the United Kingdom and Japan, women protested Trump and his policies despite gaining his praise for holding the rallies.

According to estimates on vox.com, between 1.6 million and 2.5 million people participated in the marches marking the Trump inauguration. It was estimated that over 4 million people participated in the original Women’s Marches that were held across the country a day after the inauguration.

The biggest rally took place in Los Angeles where celebrity speakers, including Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman and Viola Davis, urged participants to fight for their rights. The rallies coincided with the #MeToo movement and those to protect the rights of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program (DACA), which is set to end in early March.

A few days later, on Jan. 23, while a guest on Fox & Friends, Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of the president and wife of Eric Trump, mocked the protestors:

She said protestors were obviously assembled against her in-law, but were only anti-Trump “because they think that’s the thing to do.”

Balls To The Wall

However, nasty women were not the only ones to think of The Donald on his special day. Members of the “Do Nothing” Congress also chipped in and got Trump a government shutdown

The shutdown, the first by a president in his first year of office and whose party had control of both houses of Congress, was the logical end to failed discussions on immigration reform.

The closing occurred after the Senate failed to approve a temporary spending plan on Jan. 19. Trump sarcastically saw the outcome as a “present” from the Democrats, who he expected would find common ground with Republicans on the eve of his presidential anniversary.

White House telephones gave out recorded messages that stated the shutdown was the work of Democrats who were willing to stop the pay of those in the military rather than agree to pay for Trump’s proposed wall along the border with Mexico, which Orange Julius Caesar said would be paid for by Mexico and not U.S. taxpayers.

An ad from Trump’s re-election campaign went so far as to state that Democrats were culpable for murder if they refused to accept the building of the wall and end the shutdown:

The ad stated: “Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants.”

By late Jan. 22, the government shutdown had ended after just 69-hours with Democrats providing enough votes to fund a temporary funding measure to keep the government open until Feb. 8.

The measure included a six-year reauthorization of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which provides coverage for millions of youngsters in families with modest incomes. The stopgap measure also calls for another $31 billion in tax cuts.

The temporary funding bill came with the promise from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that he would resume negotiations over the future of the immigrants protected by the Barack Obama-era DACA program.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), received backlash for allowing the government to reopen and was said to have caved on the addition of the wall, which the president said was a necessity in return for protecting the nearly 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the United States as young children by their parents.

Trump hailed the re-opening of government as yet another sign of a Republican victory and gloated at the compromise.

The next day Schumer removed his offer to provide funding for Trump’s wall, although some reports suggest it was rescinded on Sunday, Jan. 21.

The Swiss Without the Miss

The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland began on Jan. 24, but Donny Come Lately set his arrival for a day later.

Sporting an “America First” approach, Trump arrived in Switzerland with his swagger and even his own theme music, but without his blushing bride, the FLOTUS.

Lady Melania, who just last week expressed a need to attend the forum as a show of support for her husband, announced on the couple’s wedding anniversary of Jan. 22 that scheduling and logistical issues had forced her to forgo the trip.

The first U.S. President to attend the forum since Bill Clinton, Trump delivered his speech on Jan. 26, calling for foreign governments to invest in America, which he said is again “open for business” following the historic tax cuts passed at the end of last year.

The annual meeting of politicians and business elites focused on “Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World” and also featured speeches from French President Emmanuel Macron and German Prime Minister Angela Merkel.

Trump’s arrival was clouded by the government shutdown, which kept him in Washington until it was resolved earlier this week.

Scores of Swiss protestors marched in the streets against the Trump visit, breaking security cordons, but the First Lady’s protest was far more subtle.

Ironically, just a week prior she announced her decision to attend the conference as a show of support for “Mr. Stamina,” he was accused of having had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels just months after Melania had given birth to their son, Barron.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump and Ms. Daniels’ tryst occurred back in July of 2006, about a year and a half after Melania wed the billionaire land developer. A 2011 interview about the affair also surfaced, stating that Trump’s attorney paid the adult film star $130,000 to keep quiet about the alleged, four-month romp.

Trump denied the entire story and the matter was never directly addressed by the First Lady, though her spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, called the claims “flat-out-false.”

However, on the anniversary of the president’s inauguration, a picture of Melania locked arm-in-arm with a military escort — and noticeably without her hubby — was published through official White House channels, and no public celebration of the couple’s 13th wedding anniversary was held.

Meanwhile in Switzerland, the president exited the summit shortly after his speech, but not before drawing boos from pool reporters who balked at his comments about a “nasty, free press.”

Trump’s comments came following a Jan. 25 New York Times report that said he ordered the firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller last August, but backed down after White House Counsel Don McGahn said he’d resign rather than follow Trump’s instructions to oust Mueller, who is investigating ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Psycho Don denied that report, predictably categorizing it as “fake news.”