To our readers . . .

. . . especially those of you who find us through Facebook:

Facebook announced it will begin ranking news outlets by credibility based on surveys it says it will conduct in the near future. Facebook can’t seem to win in selecting the best news outlets for its dubious newsfeed, with mealy-mouthed conservatives complaining loudly, as usual, that they see too much liberal, truth-based reporting.

When asked to take the survey, it is our hope that you, our highly intelligent and informed readers, will give a nod to The Shinbone Star. It’s because of you we labor 24 hours a day (half our staffers have insomnia) to bring you views you just can’t get from our sister papers, The Washington Post and The New York Times.

You see, The Shinbone Star isn’t just another blog. We are mostly retired journalists who have worked for The Associated Press, MSNBC, The Houston Post, The Star-Ledger, The San Francisco Chronicle, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, etc. You can read more about us here.

More than two-thirds of Americans now get some of their news from social media, according to Pew Research Center. If you’re one of those people, please know you can trust The Shinbone Star to keep you informed of all the hoo-ha that’s fit to print in the great wasteland they call the Internet.