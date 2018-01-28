With Trump, even the conservatives are hedging their bets

Christopher Ruddy, publisher of Newsmax and a hardcore champion of Trumpism, seems to be allowing some skepticism to creep into his conservative journal over his twaddle-tweeting hero with bad hair.

Ruddy is a growing power in the conservative media and his commentators are a who’s who of esoteric overstatement. That doesn’t bode well for Mr. Trump.

In Friday’s electronic edition of Newsmax, the conservative mouthpiece republished Reuters’ less-than-flattering review of Trump’s speech to millionaires and billionaires assembled in Davos, Switzerland. The “greatest dealmaker” that ever lived was telling the rich — amidst reported boos, hisses and catcalls — that America isn’t the swinish, nationalistic bully boy place suggested every time he opens his mouth.

Ruddy has been mouthing the “old” Republican line since the 1990s when he started getting face time at the New York Post for his dogged pursuit of former President Bill Clinton during the alleged Whitewater scandal. In 1995, Ruddy joined the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review as a national correspondent covering the Clinton White House. The guy who used to host Rush Limbaugh understands the flexibility of loyalty when it comes to keeping up with which way the wind blows. He’s sort of a human anemometer, if you will.

Ruddy’s endless defense and enthusiasm f0r the Trumpster was diminished Friday when he reprinted Reuters’ body-slam description of his ol’ buddy’s America First speech. In it, Trump declared that America is industrially competitive and “open for business” under new leadership — at least for the moment. Nobody except Trump is expecting a long tenure at the helm of the Good Ship America. So far, his economic team’s efforts resemble his White House team in talent and effectiveness.

More “Fake News” arrived Friday while Trump was attempting to scam millionaires who are dissatisfied that they are only comfortably rich. It seems Trump told his White House counsel to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller last summer for daring to investigate him. Newsmax’s contrarian headline trumpeted, “Trump Calls Report he Ordered Mueller’s Firing ‘Fake News.’ ” But that was about the only break Trump got.

Ruddy has always taken a conciliatory stance when discussing Trump who spent most of his life being a free-wheeling con man with no identifiable ideology beyond knowing “In God We Trust” is engraved on every dollar he takes in, especially those converted from rubles. Ruddy spent time in November and December telling his television audiences that Trump and Mueller are kindred spirits merely looking for the same truth.

Such a position may one day bite Ruddy in the ass unless he gives himself some wiggle room and that appears to be what he’s doing now. The last time the Republicans fell hard, his conservative voice dropped to a whisper, with advertisers bailing out like paratroopers.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump, the world’s greatest legal mind, had deduced that Mueller was just a political hack who needed firing because he once disputed golf fees at a Trump facility. There were two other trifling concerns as well, but like Trump’s once-vaunted heel spurs, they faded into insignificance in the shadow of the golf fees.

While the billionaires in Davos were reviewing their secret bank accounts, Trump was sucking up to British Prime Minister Theresa May like she was some stormy lass on the back nine at Scottish golf club. No doubt, bristling British eyebrows rose long before the public display of affection ended. Fortunately for the American taxpayer, going to his Scottish links was never on Trump’s schedule, ensuring that Newsmax could legitimately avoided reporting rotten haggis being thrown at the unpopular American president.

It is sad. The unfortunate king-in-waiting desperately needs trading partners in places where they serve Big Macs and fries. What European could resist an evening with The Donald, pounding down American grease?

Norwegians, perhaps?

With a bit of finesse, Trump might be able to encourage some burger-munching blondes to immigrate to America. Norwegians already pay the most for McDonald’s dining delights, spending nearly $23 per Happy Meal. Not to be outdone, the Swiss average nearly 5 million yearly visits to their famous Golden Arches, scarfing more Big Macs per capita than any country in the world, according to Euromonitor International analysis.

Trump, without mentioning Big Macs by name, told the World Economic Forum that “American prosperity has created countless jobs around the world.” He didn’t mention that the manufacturing sector has been devastated by the migration of jobs to countries that pay their citizens far less. Trump claims he is protecting American workers struggling to survive in a service economy producing nothing tangible except fast food.

The Reuters analysis reprinted in Newsmax quotes Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Prize winner, as arguing that he wasn’t convinced by Trump’s hyperbole. It was surprising to observe something so negative in the usually hopeful Newsmax — few can turn offal into shinola with more finesse. Stiglitz said the new U.S. tax cuts will create a bubble in the housing market. “I’ve never known an economy to grow long-term by real estate speculation,” he said.

Watching Trump repeatedly boast about American economic and military prowess was revolting. Pundits were quick to point out that the world’s best negotiator failed to mention climate change, war, refugee migration or diplomatic solutions for anything. Realists might argue that such solutions would be counterproductive, given that the current bull in the U.S. export economy is sophisticated weapons systems.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the volume of U.S. international weapons deals has risen by 21 percent, with demand for missile defense systems and combat aircraft set to keep demand healthy for the foreseeable future.

Denmark’s finance minister. Kristian Jensen tweeted that, “Honestly speaking, a rather ordinary speech from @realDonaldTrump. We didn’t need a sale speech . . . but a vision for a renewed cooperation about growth.”