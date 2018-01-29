Mueller’s sit-down with Psycho should be one for the ages

Oval Office Occupant, Psycho Donald Trump, claimed on Wednesday that he was “willing and eager, under oath,” to be interviewed by Robert S. Mueller, special counsel investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I would love to do it, and I would like to do it as soon as possible,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I would do it under oath, absolutely.”

His dangerous comments came during an impromptu meeting in the West Wing where reporters were gathered to speak with senior officials for a background briefing about immigration. Trump walked into the meeting unannounced and began talking. The president later told reporters to quote him on the record.

Mueller’s team has told Trump’s lawyers in recent days they want to question the president about the firing of national security adviser Michael Flynn and FBI Director James B. Comey, among other things.

With a huge portrait of first President George “I cannot tell a lie” Washington looking over his shoulder, Psycho Don once again claimed, “I have done nothing wrong.”

“I’m looking forward to it, actually,” he lied. Kind of like saying he looks forward to a root canal.

Here’s his story for the (T)umpteenth time, but reiterated here just to make sure you’ve got it:

“There’s been no collusion whatsoever.”

“There’s been no obstruction whatsoever.”

“I’m looking forward to it.”

But as usual, lying Psycho Don left himself a yuuuuge loophole by claiming that he needed to listen to his lawyers.

Once again, his tiny brain delivered another fib. Ty Cobb, the White House lawyer leading the response to the investigation, said Trump “was speaking hurriedly and intended only to say that he was willing to meet. He’s ready to meet with them, but he’ll be guided by the advice of his personal counsel.”

That’s not what those in the room heard him say, Ty! And do you believe that Psycho Don will actually listen to you?

As usual, Psycho brought up his political rival Hillary Clinton and the e-mail investigation — the same Hillary Clinton who was questioned by the FBI in July 2016 over her use of a private e-mail server while secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

“She didn’t do it under oath, but I would do it under oath,’’ Psycho said.

Well, FBI interviews aren’t conducted “under oath,” Donald. Hell, you have no idea how the justice system works. Just keep working your tiny mouth and your pea-sized brain and things will become much clearer for the rest of us, Psycho.

Many of us hope Trump will ignore legal counsel as he usually does, Mr. Cobb, while plopping his fat ass deep inside a frying pan.

Cobb said the president was “not trying to volunteer to testify before a grand jury,” which is how prosecutors speak to witnesses under oath, “but was merely speaking off the cuff.”

That’s simply not what those in the room heard Psycho say, Ty!

Again, someone seems to feel drawn to tell us what Psycho Don MEANT to say. According to lawyers, we just shouldn’t listen to the bovine droppings flowing from Trump’s lips.

Certainly Sarah “Huckster” Sanders will tell us with a wandering eye — again — that what you thought you heard The Occupant say wasn’t what he actually meant.

Donnie seems to think he can bully his way over Mueller. To be a fly on the wall during that exchange would be f’n awesome!

We can hardly wait for you to talk “under oath,” Psycho Don, and for once you’re right, the sooner the better.