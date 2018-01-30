Trump Is a Bad President, Not ‘Different’

By now most folks in America and countries around the world agree that Donald J. Trump is not like any other U.S. president in the history of our country. No doubt about it.

So, let’s all agree to stop pointing out that fact every time he does something illegal, unethical, immoral or otherwise bad or stupid. To confirm he’s not like any other president is red meat for his base supporters. That’s why they like him, why they continue to endorse him no matter what he says or does that further rips apart the foundations of our country.

Instead, we all need to state the frighteningly obvious: Trump is a bad president. He rules in his best interests, not the interests of our country. His actions are built on decades of operating businesses with connections in many cases to alleged crime families in the United States and Russia.

We need to repeat the phrase “Trump is a bad president” as often as possible and back it up with facts. It should be our response to his “fake news” disclaimers.

Trump is a bad president. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepped down yesterday following months of Trump attacking him personally and professionally. He didn’t like that McCabe supported former FBI Director James Comey’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections, nor did he appreciate the fact that McCabe’s wife received considerable financial contributions to her failed Democratic gubernatorial campaign in Virginia a few years ago.

Trump is a bad president. He has spent the first year in office deconstructing our democracy, removing most of the measures implemented by President Barack Obama designed to protect consumers and the environment from greedy bankers and corporate executives.

Trump is a bad president. His claim that he is working for the middle class is misleading at best and an outright fabrication of the truth when his actions are fact checked. His self-proclaimed “massive tax cut” — the largest in U.S. history (not) — enriches the wealthiest 1 percent of our country. More directly, what has he done specifically that has made life better for the middle class? More jobs? Higher wages? More affordable and productive education? Equal pay for women and minorities?

Sure the stock market skyrocketed in 2017, but if you think this upward trend is going to continue for three more years you could be mightily disappointed. What goes up will come down, it’s just a matter of time.

Trump is a bad president. As major personalities in Hollywood and Washington, D.C. are called out and forced to resign from their lucrative and lavish lifestyles in light of sexual assault charges being brought against them, the chief executive of our country remains ensconced in the White House despite more than a dozen women leveling similar charges of sexual misdeeds against him.

Trump is a bad president. He continues to lobby for a wall along our border with Mexico. He promised Mexico would pay for it one way or the other. Now he wants Congress to appropriate $25 billion to start construction and has made it clear he won’t sign any bill brought to his desk concerning immigration reform that doesn’t include funding for his white (wall) elephant.

Trump is a bad president. The examples could go one for quite some time. Pick your favorite one and preface it with “Trump is a bad president.” Use that truthful phrase as often as he uses “fake news,” more if you like.

Always, however, back it up with facts. Just stating he is a bad president without hard evidence gives his supporters the opportunity to throw it back in your face.

Trump is a bad president. He believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is an effective leader.

Trump is a bad president. American banks stopped loaning him money after getting seriously burned by his failed casino operations, so he had to turn to Russian investors to bail him out. Why are we surprised Russia was heavily involved in our 2016 presidential election that put Trump in the Oval Office?

Trump is a bad president. ‘Nuff said.