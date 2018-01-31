Trump channels his inner Hillary. And what about Russia?

Donald Trump stuck to a carefully crafted teleprompter script and Republican lawmakers in our nation’s capital wildly cheered the trying-to-be president’s red meat catch phrases during his first — and possibly only — State of the Union, prime time reality show speech last night.

One slight problem, well make that two: The catch phrase he touted as his marketing slogan for 2018 — “This is our new American moment” — was used in 2010 by none other than his self-proclaimed nemesis Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state; and he failed to mention how his administration will work with Congress to prevent Russian interference in the 2018 mid-term elections.

Early in his speech, Trump ran through a lengthy list of administration accomplishments during the past 11 months — often highlighting in his television, ringmaster persona to illustrate his points — and then crowed to the crowd: “This is our new American moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American Dream. So to every citizen watching at home tonight — no matter where you have been, or where you come from, this is your time. If you work hard, if you believe in yourself, if you believe in America, then you can dream anything, you can be anything, and together, we can achieve anything.”

Sounds nice, inspiring (our fellow citizens recognized by Trump truly deserved the standing ovations from all in attendance) and, as expected, the Republican crowd roared.

Hold on a second. Eight years ago Clinton described her American moment this way: “So let me say it clearly: the United States can, must and will lead in this new century. Indeed, the complexities and connections of today’s world have yielded a NEW AMERICAN MOMENT (emphasis added), a moment when our global leadership is essential even if we must often lead in new ways; a moment when those things that make us who we are as a nation — our openness and innovation, our determination and devotion to core values — have never been more needed.

“This is a moment that must be seized through hard work and bold decisions to lay the foundations for lasting American leadership for decades to come.”

Trump has a vision for America, too, that he delivered in his own eloquent style last night. The words are patriotic and rhetorical in nature, similar to what many of us probably could have pulled together if we had run for class president in high school or college. Just insert the name of your school or university where he uses America in the following quote:

“Tonight, I want to talk about what kind of future we are going to have, and what kind of Nation we are going to be,” Trump said. “All of us, together, as one team, one people, and one American family. We all share the same home, the same heart, the same destiny, and the same great American flag. Together, we are rediscovering the American way.”

Tell that to the coal miners who are still waiting on the jobs you promised them would come as soon as you were elected, Mr. Trump. Or how about the thousands of workers who have been laid off after Congress passed and you signed the tax cut bill that you promised would make America’s middle class stronger and wealthier.

Trump continued his onslaught on the feel-good vibes in his text:

“In America, we know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are the center of the American life. Our motto is ‘In God We Trust.’ And we celebrate our police, our military, and our amazing veterans as heroes who deserve our total and unwavering support.”

Duh, was this a history class lecture for Congress pulled from an American history book he uncovered in the Presidential Quarters of the White House?

Still, the Republican crowd stood and roared again. But wait, he had to add a zinger to his rhetorical ramblings. The ringmaster took a moment to recognize another American hero, Preston Sharp, a 12-year-old boy from Redding, California, who noticed that veterans’ graves were not marked with flags on Veterans Day:

“He decided to change that, and started a movement that has now placed 40,000 flags at the graves of our great heroes,” said Trump, looking longingly up to the First Lady’s box in the gallery where Preston sat beside Melania. “Preston: a job well done.”

The Republican crowd roared once again. Trump waited for the applause to end and then went for the big moment, attacking his arch-enemy the NFL — during Super Bowl week no less — in a not so subtle way:

“Young patriots like Preston teach all of us about our civic duty as Americans. Preston’s reverence for those who have served our Nation reminds us why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of allegiance, and why we proudly stand for the National Anthem.”

This time the crowd not only roared, they whistled, hooted and delivered one of the longest standing ovations of the evening.

Missing from Trump’s approximately 80-minute speech was any reference to Russian interference in our 2016 presidential elections and that foreign enemy’s possible intrusion into November’s Congressional contests. There were no promises to get to the bottom of what happened during the most recent presidential sweepstakes, nor did he call on Congress or our intelligence agencies to make certain the Russian Bear keeps its grimy paws out of any U.S. elections going forward.

Oh, yeah, that’s right: Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Trump a number of times during the past year his country had nothing to do with our elections. Nada. Wasn’t us. Must have been that 400-pound guy sitting in an apartment in some American city just messing with our democracy.

The ringmaster realized he wouldn’t get any rousing cheers from his Republican friends if he touched on this topic. Plus, throughout State of the Union address day in Washington, White House sources and lawyers (one and the same?) kept up a steady stream of leaks to media outlets about on-going Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian involvement in the last election cycle.

There was a source telling reporters that Trump wanted a highly ballyhooed memo authored by Republicans — allegedly detailing FBI malfeasance in obtaining wiretapping authorization from a federal judge — issued ASAP after his speech. Then there was a source insisting the Bully President remained so angry the Russian investigation continues that he could still fire Mueller (after getting rid of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein).

Then Trump’s lawyers got into the act, telling any reporter who would listen that they believed Mueller and his team had not met a standard whereby Trump would need to interview with the special prosecutor. They didn’t explain what standard they were referencing. The treasonous act of trying to hide a meeting with Russians at Trump Tower in June 2016? The firing of former Director Jim Comey because he would not back off the Russian investigation?

That the Russia probe filled the airwaves and wire reports for hours before the State of the Union address was a distraction that surely will have Tweeter Trump tapping away at his iPhone for hours today.

Distractions aside, Trump stuck to his script and made his best case for uniting our country during his remarks. In wrapping it up, he tried to tug at all of our heartstrings with these closing thoughts:

“Atop the dome of this Capitol stands the Statue of Freedom. She stands tall and dignified among the monuments to our ancestors who fought and lived and died to protect her.

Monuments to Washington and Jefferson — to Lincoln and King. Memorials to the heroes of Yorktown and Saratoga — to young Americans who shed their blood on the shores of Normandy, and the fields beyond. And others, who went down in the waters of the Pacific and the skies over Asia. “And freedom stands tall over one more monument: this one. This Capitol. This living monument to the American people. A people whose heroes live not only in the past, but all around us — defending hope, pride, and the American way. Our task is to respect them, to listen to them, to serve them, to protect them, and to always be worthy of them.”

If only you would respect, listen, serve, protect and be worthy of us, Mr. Trump, then we would indeed be a great country again. As we were before you moved into the White House.