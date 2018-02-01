Will he get off on a technicality?

Ever watch one of those police procedurals where a sleazy lawyer in a shiny suit arrives at the lockup, and shortly thereafter his smirking criminal client walks out a free man because some poor, hard-working cop forgot to read him his rights?

Shows like that are geared to make you feel outrage that rapists and murderers are put back on the streets because somebody didn’t dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s. We even have a term for it: “He got off on a technicality.”

Make no mistake, in the drama playing out now on the silver screen of real-life politics, Rep. Devin Nunes is the sleazy lawyer and his smirking client is Donald J. Trump, president of these United States. Nunes’ clear tactic in attempting to release a House Intelligence Committee memo is to hand Trump a Get Out of Jail Free card based on a technicality.

Although the memo is still being vetted by — ahem, the White House — enough has leaked that we know Nunes is claiming the FBI used elements of the Michael Steele Golden Shower dossier to obtain a FISA Court warrant. In other words, Nunes and the Republicans are taking the approach that it doesn’t matter what damning information the FBI obtained about election tampering and collusion with Russian agents, because, they say, it was obtained illegally.

There’s irony here on both sides.

The Republican Party is widely seen as the “law and order party,” so it’s disconcerting to see them damning the FBI and Department of Justice by alleging procedural errors. The Republican ethos has always been that you don’t let criminals walk free, but in this case there’s a key difference — the criminals are rich and white.

The Democratic Party, meanwhile, is seen as a collection of ACLU-loving liberals who are keen to protect our civil liberties from encroachment by a police state, so it’s also disconcerting to see Democrats providing cover for the DOJ in the event that all those i’s weren’t dotted and all those t’s weren’t crossed.

Democrats say the Nunes memo was cherry-picked by Republicans, and they’re indicating that more than just the Steele dossier was in play or a FISA warrant could not have been obtained. In effect, Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are saying all the i’s are dotted and all the t’s are crossed. Their official response, however, was quashed by majority Republicans so it’s kind of hard to know.

Also ironically, Republican appointees to the Justice Department and FBI are taking the Democrats’ side.

As for We the People, regardless of our political leanings, most of us are busy watching our democracy being batted back and forth like a tennis ball while the purveyors of Non-Fake News like CNN, The New York Times, Washington Post and Shinbone Star try to make sense of it all.

Together we watch to see if another smirking scumbag walks free on a technicality, and which group of Americans will cheer.