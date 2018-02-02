Memo to reveal Clinton, Rosenstein, danced naked on Resolute desk

FISA warrants typically are big thick documents, 50-60 pages. If the Nunes memo about one is just 4 pages, you can bet it’s a carefully picked bowl of cherries. Made all the more dishonest by holding back the minority rebuttal memo. A real debate needs both. Someone fears that. — John McLaughlin (@jmclaughlinSAIS) January 30, 2018

No, Hillary Clinton and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein did not dance naked on the venerable Resolute desk in the Oval Office. That’s ludicrous. And so is the fiction kissed with the mere suggestion of fact wrapped in allegory that will go down in the history books as the Nunes Memo.

Or is it memos — at one time at least four versions were said to be circulating. It all has to do vaguely with FBI wiretaps of flaky former Donald Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, a virtual nobody except that he has acknowledged contacts with Russian agents. The Russian agents, in turn, helped their boss Vladimir Putin interfere with the United States elections process,and may have played a direct hand in electing Trump as president.

The “tell” of this memo — expected to be released today — may not be the memo’s contents in full, but whether it gives Trump justification to clean house in Justice and the FBI, allowing him to put more Trump team players in lead positions that will slow down or even sabotage the Trump-Russia investigation.

Nunes ordered House Intelligence Committee staff to produce the memo and it’s reported he consulted with White House lawyers to protect Trump. He admits he hasn’t read the investigatory files behind it. He is, after all, an agriculture major, not a constitutional lawyer.

The California congressman says he expects the American people to make a reasoned evaluation of the wiretapping investigation that took professionals many months to conduct, and to do so without detailed files, vigorous research and interviewing — and come to the right conclusion, all from a partisan three and a half page memo.

No, not at all. Nunes hopes Americans will make a Republican conclusion and is relying on the fact Americans are too lazy to think for themselves, much less vote.

The wiretaps of Page may not have been approved by Rosenstein, Trump’s hand-picked guy for the deputy job, but who Trump now believes is in collusion with Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. They were certainly sanctioned by Christopher Wray, Trump’s hand-picked guy for FBI director. He’s on Trump’s “s” list, too, especially after he made public a letter warning the memo is incomplete and misleading.

Wray’s letter also cautioned it could have “grave” implications to FBI means and methods. That’s “grave” implications, one judicial analyst explained, because spies and investigators get killed for a lot less.

The actual memo, unless someone persuades Trump it sort of looks like obstruction of justice, will be anti-climatic. Much of how it was prepared, and the contents thereof, has leaked. News reports yesterday said Trump was already calling his friends (really? he has friends?) to tell them they will damage the reputation of the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI. It’s an old ploy. When charged, the best defense is to blame the government.

Adam Schiff, the lead Democrat in the House Intelligence Committee, sweetened the pot by claiming that Nunes altered the memo before taking it to the White House for approval. Nunes was already investigated once by the Ethics Committee after warning the White House about elements of the Trump-Russia investigations .

What a difference a year makes. Not so long ago Democrats and civil libertarians were slamming the FBI for unjust surveillance on American citizens. And now they’re defending an FBI wiretap and all but calling it Jeffersonian.

Not too long ago the Judicial and Intelligence committees of both the House and Senate were considered largely bi-partisan. Now nothing Congress does is bi-partisan — except that bi-partisan Russian sanctions law passed earlier this year, the one Trump refuses to implement.

President Barak Obama gave us eight years without a major scandal, unless you count the one when he wore that tan suit. Now there’s a scandal a day. Even comedians are tired of the jokes, especially when they represent us in Congress.