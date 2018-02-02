The Nunes memo is out . . .

. . . and it’s a dud.

The world waited for the release of Rep. Devin Nunes’ bombshell, but there’s nothing to see here folks, Donald Trump is still guilty as sin, and the investigation into his campaign’s evident collusion with agents of an adversarial foreign government to steal the 2016 presidential election are continuing.

The memo, which went off with a whimper instead of a bang, can be found in numerous places on the Interwebs and we see no need to provide a link because here at The Shinbone Star, we’re really not into “fake news.”

What we WILL do, however, is link THIS STORY, which does a pretty fair job of explaining everything. And take heart, David Corn’s latest piece in Mother Jones is not behind a paywall, so you won’t have to spend one thin dime . . . though of course you should.