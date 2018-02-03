Trumplandia: Jan. 27 — Feb. 3, 2018

State of Dis-Union Edition

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters on boycotting President Trump's #SOTU: "I don't trust him. I don't believe anything he has to say and there is no reason for me to sit there and pretend." https://t.co/ZRoCq9j5VL pic.twitter.com/Deli929CgO — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 30, 2018

Puzzling Evidence

The week of our Trump – Jan. 27, 2018: Only in Donald Trump’s divided United States of America would the annual State of the Union and the Grammy’s Award be upstaged by a partisan, three-and-a-half page memo written by a political hack.

The now infamous “Nunes Memo” authored by GOP boy toy, Rep. Devin Nunes chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, was unleashed upon on the world yesterday against the wishes of every leader of the U.S. Department of Justice Official and FBI.

However, the promised explosive memo failed to spark much by the way of revelations and certainly did not answer whether the FBI engaged in any misconduct by investigating a guy who was meeting with members of a politically hostile nation or was compromised.

In fact, only our late week press time necessitated it be mentioned in this column, but in a week full of all kinds of screwball Trump high jinx, the latest attempt to sink the investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential Election, simply couldn’t make the cut.

The Stable Genius began his week by touting his many accomplishments during his first State of the Union address. The Jan. 30 speech was the third longest in U.S. history and served as an opportunity for the businessman-in-chief to hail the start of a “New American Moment.”

However, very similar to his miscalculation of attendance at his inauguration last year this time, The Donald was wrong again.

The Trumpster bragged that his 45.6 million viewers made his address “the most watched in history,” but it was almost 2 million fewer than last year’s pretend SOTU and ranked far behind Bill Clinton’s 66.9 million in 1993; George W. Bush’s 62 million viewers in 2003 and even Barack Obama’s best effort of 52.3 million in 2009, according to Nielsen.com.

While Trump celebrated his speech and Rep. Joe Kennedy III provided the official Democratic rebuttal, a record number of Democrats — 14, refused to attend Trump’s fist-pumping, GOP love-fest.

The event was most famously boycotted by several members of Congressional Black Caucus, but those legislators were joined by other Democrats, and suddenly it was fashionable to not attend.

Many of those members from the Congressional Black Caucus who did attend chose to show their displeasure with Trumpian comments against the continent of Africa, Haiti and El Salvador, which Trump has labeled “shithole” countries.

Many of our members attended the #SOTU to stare racism in the face. Both those who attended & those who didn't wore Kente cloth to protest @realDonaldTrump’s "shithole" comments about #Africa & #Haiti & to stand in solidarity w/ Africans & people of African descent worldwide. pic.twitter.com/YodkFhnTKp — Black Caucus (@OfficialCBC) January 31, 2018

The CBC members that did attend, sat stoically and donned West African kente cloth in honor of those African nations and as a protest the president’s vulgar comments against the nations.

Those not attending included Rep. Yvette Clarke, (D-NY); Rep. Juan Vargas, (D- Ca.); Rep. Barbara Lee, (D-Ca.); Rep. Pramila Jayapal, (D- Wash.); Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY); Rep. Albio Sires (D-NJ); Maxine Waters (D-Ca.), Rep. John Lewis, (D- Ga.) and Rep. Frederica Wilson, (D-Fla).

For Lewis, one of the most outspoken critics of the administration, the concept of him attending was a non-starter. The same was true of Wilson, who was maligned by the president on Twitter by Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly following the death of Special Forces Sgt. La David Johnson.

Rep. Waters took her protest to the next level and tweeted, “I don’t trust him. I don’t believe anything he has to say and there is no reason for me to sit there and pretend.”

On Jan. 31 Waters appeared on “Angela Rye’s State of the Union – a BET News Special” to offer her official rebuttal. The congresswoman, who had previously petitioned the House of Representatives to impeach Le Grand Orange, said Trump was “not presidential and never will be.” She went on to say that the president is “a dangerous, unprincipled, divisive and shameful racist who stokes racial animosity.”

Independent presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) also did not attend, and later offered his response on YouTube. He said his rebuttal was to counteract Trump’s lies, divisiveness, dishonesty and racism, as well as to discuss a way forward for the country.

That’s Entertainment

The Trump presidency got tons of screen time this week between The Donald’s first State of the Union Address and the ongoing attack he’s lodged in the media against the FBI and investigation into Russian meddling.

However, the smug victory parade going on in Washington D.C. paled in comparison to the media attention the president was receiving in New York during the Grammy Awards and on the late night talk show circuit.

The whole thing kicked when Hillary Clinton taped a surprise appearance at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 28. It was set up by host James Corden, who teased the alleged winner of next year’s spoken word award album with a mock audition of narrators.

“We know that our current president does love winning awards and the good news is he may just be the subject of next year’s winner,” proclaimed Corden, who pointed out former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama had taken home Grammys. “The question I’ve got is: who’ll be the narrator?”

Reading segments from Michael Wolff’s tell-all expose on the Trump White House “Fire and Fury,” singers and Trump critics John Legend and Cher led off the read-a-thon. Rappers Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, and DJ Khaled followed before former First Lady and U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton closed out the segment to a roar of cheers from the crowd.

Corden, of course, predicted Mrs. Clinton, who’s already won a Grammy for spoken word, would take home the trophy for the best-selling novel.

Of course the irony was not lost on the Trump, who was preparing for his first State of the Union address, or members of his family and Cabinet, who came forth to pan the comedy skit.

Also this week Jimmy Kimmel had a chance to sit down with former porn star and alleged Donald Trump cuckold Stormy Daniels on the Jan. 30 edition of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was rumored to have had an affair with the president in 2006, shortly after the birth of his son Barron. Daniels discussed the alleged 2011 romp in a In Touch Weekly magazine article about her stay with Trump at a Lake Tahoe golf course.

Last month The Wall Street Journal reported that a longtime Trump attorney had paid the adult actress $130,000 in October of 2016 and had her sign a non-disclosure statement.

However, a statement emerged before the Kimmel interview that claimed the alleged 2006 affair never took place.

While with Kimmel, Daniels said she did not know about the statement and questioned whether the signature displayed on the document matched her own signature.

Kimmel compared the signature on the questionable document with various copies of her John Hancock that appeared on glossy headshots.

A spokesperson for Daniels later confirmed the validity of the statement, and the film star cancelled a planned visit to the network show “The View,” which was scheduled for Feb. 1.

Hello/Goodbye

This week began with the “retirement” of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe in the anticipation of his role in Russian investigation and the “Nunes Memo.”

The sentiment was echoed on Feb. 1 in a tweet from douchey Donald Jr., the president’s son, who called McCabe’s resignation a termination.

McCabe, who had famously stood up to President Trump after he fired then FBI Director James Comey, has been on his radar screen during the investigation into Russian meddling.

The bespectacled McCabe has been under fire ever since he praised FBI morale in direct contradiction of Orange Julius Caesar. Republicans have accused him of a conflict of interest in the investigation into meddling, claiming that his wife had donated thousands of dollars to the Hillary Clinton campaign.

In May of last year, it was recently learned that Psycho Don had asked McCabe who he had voted in the 2016 presidential election. He later challenged McCabe’s ability to be fair and impartial during a Twitter rant, and in July of 2017 asked for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to replace the deputy director.

Many see McCabe’s retirement as another step towards Trump dismantling the FBI’s leadership as a precursor to firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible ties between the president’s campaign and Russia.

Another Trump bon voyage came from Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald resigned on Jan. 31, a day after reports surfaced that she traded tobacco stocks while heading the agency.

The CDC director handed in her resignation to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar due to “complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability” to complete her duties at the agency.

Politico.com reported that Fitzgerald bought a share of Japan Tobacco one month after filling the post, which is responsible for limiting tobacco use among Americans. She was also under scrutiny for failing to divest other stock holdings prior to accepting the job.

A former obstetrician-gynecologist and Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, Fitzgerald was named head of the CDC in July of 2017. She also had investments in major tobacco companies that included Reynolds American, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Philip Morris International and Altria Group before selling in October.

Finally, on the last day of January, Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, shocked the Swamp by announcing he was not running of re-election and plans to leave politics.

First elected in 2010, Gowdy earned his GOP brownie points for being the lead ding-dong in the investigation into the 2012 attack in Benghazi, Benghazi, Benghazi.

Due for re-election in the midterms, Gowdy joins an ever growing list of congressional members running for the hills since Donnie Walnuts took over the Oval Office.