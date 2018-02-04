Like Trump, a constitutional crisis serves no good purpose

One year ago, the ESPN sports culture newsletter FiveThirtyEight published an article on the meaning of a constitutional crisis, “and which ones are likely to come up during Trump’s presidency.”

You know our nation is on its political edge when a sports publication addresses both the Super Bowl and a constitutional crisis under Donald Trump.

No surprise, then, when Democratic leaders stood together Friday to warn there would be a constitutional crisis should Trump fire the much maligned (by Trump and Republicans) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump has apparently decided they are the same person, and that Rosenstein/Mueller is close to uncovering evidence that Trump’s campaign conspired with Russians to win the presidency, or obstructed justice into the election investigation.

“We would consider such an unwarranted action as an attempt to obstruct justice in the Russia investigation. Firing Rod Rosenstein or Bob Mueller could result in a constitutional crisis of the kind not seen since the (Richard Nixon’s) Saturday Night Massacre,” Democrats wrote in a letter to Trump.

When asked by reporters if he had confidence in Rosenstein, the excruciatingly articulate Trump replied, “You figure that one out.”

A constitutional crisis is defined as a governmental problem for which there is no solution. It can lead to loss of political legitimacy or the collapse of government, meaning no one is in charge. That’s not unlike what has occurred during the past year — a Trumpian-Republican government shutdown, only for a year.

Or it can lead to civil war, which would be bad news for the Democrats: Anecdotal evidence leads us to believe the Republicans are hoarding guns and bump stocks, gleefully acquired at gun shows requiring no background checks.

The American Civil War was a constitutional crisis. So was the death of President William Henry Harrison in 1841 — at that time, there was no clear chain of succession, and it wasn’t a given that the vice president would step up. That was codified later.

Unfortunately, the Founding Fathers didn’t leave instructions for fixing a constitutional crisis. In the case of the Trump Problem, we can only speculate on what Trump might do to cause one — other than the obvious, which would be to fire Mueller.

He can declare a national emergency and impose military or police authority. In a coincidence believed by no one, Trump has cozied up to civilian police and hired military generals for his own staff and Cabinet. At the same time he has attacked the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice, both instrumental in the Trump-Russia election meddling investigation.

In a coincidence believed by no one, Trump has blamed ISIS fighters, or Muslims in general, with threats of domestic terrorism. And no one is as hostile to America as North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, who has responded to Trump taunts with threats of his own. He can charge the mainstream media with cover-ups in an effort to bring down his administration. In a coincidence believed by no one, Trump has railed against the media since the early days of his campaign, branding it “fake news” from “terrible people.” Without freedom of the press, as guaranteed in the First Amendment, Trump could go unchallenged in his efforts toward fascism.

It seems that Trump has been preparing for this day. But that’s giving him too much credit. He’s just following the fascist day-at-a-glance calendar.

The activist group MoveOn has signed up more than 200,000 people should Trump fire Mueller, ensuring that protesters will take to the streets to rail against the administration. Instructions have been issued, including what to do in case of police brutality and violence. (That’s all but guaranteed when the militant group Antifa shows up.)

MoveOn said in a statement:

“Our response in the minutes and hours following a power grab will dictate what happens next, and whether Congress — the only body with the constitutional power and obligation to rein Trump in from his rampage — will do anything to stand up to him.”

For the under 30 reader working two jobs to pay for student loans: The Saturday Night Massacre that Democrats mentioned in their letter to Trump referred to then-President Richard Nixon’s attempt to fire a special prosecutor investigating the administration’s involvement and payoff in the burglary of Democratic offices in Washington. Fortunately, members of Nixon’s own Republican Party championed the best interest of the nation, not the party, and Nixon resigned rather than be impeached.

There’s no such Republican today with the ethics or patriotism to defy Trump, except one 81-year-old with brain cancer. Many fear there will have to be another reckoning for this constitutional crisis, and it won’t be pretty.