Psycho Don has met the enemy, and it is the U.S. Constitution

How long can our democracy last?

We have a rogue Congress and Oval Office Occupant who are hell-bent on destroying our justice system. Psycho Donald Trump is attempting to dismantle the Justice Department and the FBI because of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointment Mueller, is about to be fired. His boss, Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III early recused himself from all things Russian.

Beauregard is a wimpy, ignorant, corrupt tit, barely holding onto his job. Psycho Don is playing him like a cat toying with a cornered rat. Donald Trump is just plain fucking nuts, a whack job, unhinged, insane, corrupt, unscrupulous and a dictator wannabe. The same applies to the entire Republican Party.

Even though he appointed the Republican FBI director and attorney general, Donny twitted that the government agencies “politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans. Something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago.” But to cover the trashing of law-enforcement, he added, “Rank & File are great people!”

His rant came shortly before the release of a highly controversial secret Republican memo, written by Devin Nunes, House Intelligence Chairman and his committee staff, alleging the FBI abused its surveillance powers to spy on a former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page, suspected of being an agent of Russia. The memo named senior FBI and Justice Department officials who approved the highly classified FISA Court warrant.

In a rare public statement, the FBI urged Psycho Don not to release the four-page document because it had “grave concerns” about its accuracy. Similarly, the Department of Justice also cautioned The Donald not to release the document.

But as things turned out, the memo was a dud, failing to make the case promised by some Republicans that the evidence it contained would cast doubt on the origins of the Russia investigation and undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry. Instead, it confirmed that contacts between a former Trump foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, and Russian intermediaries were a primary factor in the opening of the investigation in July 2016, and that FBI officials were meeting requirements in updating FISA warrants.

As for the president, after the memo was released, Psycho left town to go play golf and left the fates of both departments cruelly fluttering.

The Founding Fathers built checks and balances into the Constitution to keep the government from getting too powerful in one branch. For example, the Executive Branch can veto bills from the Legislative Branch, but the Legislative Branch can override the veto. But IF Psycho Don returns from his golfing vacation and fires Rosenstein or Mueller, a “constitutional crisis” would occur, and IF Congress looks the other way, a madman becomes a dictator, like Vladimir Putin.

The Constitution, then, becomes an old piece of useless parchment with some famous signatures scribbled at the bottom.

Should we be concerned?

Damned right.