‘Fire and Fury’ brings us Steve Bannon in all his duplicitous glory

Michael Flynn’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” is really a view of Donald Trump, the Oval Office staff and his family through the voice and eyes of Steve Bannon.

In fact, 48 index items are attributed to Bannon, far more than anyone other than The Donald.

The entire book seems to have come from Bannon. Even though Wolff claims to have hundreds of hours of taped interviews with “Trump and most members of his senior staff,” it seems like 197 or so of them, were likely with Bannon.

The book opens with a dinner in Greenwich Village arranged by friends for 76-year-old Roger Ailes, recently deposed FoxNews czar, and Bannon. Bannon arrived three hours late.

Nowhere does Wolff identify any guests other than Ailes and Bannon.

Ailes is now dead after falling in his Palm Springs home and hitting hit his head. He sure as hell didn’t have time to write a book or do an interview. He was f’n dead. Period.

According to the book, once Bannon arrived at the dinner he took command of the conversation. Bannon didn’t hold back — not about his genius for getting Donald Trump into the Oval Office nor his radical view of national and world affairs.

Ailes is portrayed as Bannon’s “sometime mentor.” Both had personal relationships with the recently elected Donald Trump. Wolff portrays the dinner as a “passing of the torch” moment.

Ailes and others at the dinner were, “quite as dumbfounded by his friend Donald Trump’s victory as most everyone else,” writes Wolff.

Ailes was “convinced that Trump had no political beliefs or backbone.” Wolff writes that Ailes felt “Trump was undisciplined, he had no capacity for a game plan nor was he likely to subscribe” to one. He “was a rebel without a cause.”

Ailes “couldn’t quite get his head around the improbable and bizarre fact that his friend was now the president of the United States.”

Wolff leads readers to believe that he was “a fly on the wall” observer at that dinner and in the White House, but that’s not the case. It becomes clear early in the book that his source was Bannon.

The book was instantly attacked by Psycho Don as fictional. His lawyers tried to gag Bannon and Wolff, for “disclosing confidential information,” even though they insisted that the book was fiction.

Hell, yes. Calm, informed legal experts in the Trump employ were as wacky as their boss.

As most people now know, according to Wolff, no one including Psycho Don himself expected Trump to ever legally occupy the Oval Office. In fact, The Donald had assured his “trophy wife” — who reportedly was aghast at the thought of being in the public eye — that he’d never win.

The Billy Bush “pussy-grabbing” audio, with The Donald bragging about forcibly kissing and grabbing women because he is “famous,” had convinced her that her husband couldn’t win. Then, when The New York Post published nude photos of her from an early career photo shoot and “everybody other than Melania, assumed the leak could be traced back to Trump himself,” she “was inconsolable.”

In fact, Trump “offered his wife a solemn guarantee, there was simply no way he would win,” Wolff writes. He was ready to spin his loss as the election that was stolen, saying he would be remembered as the “guy who lost to crooked Hillary.” Melania “could return to inconspicuously lunching.”

Scenes from the Trump Tower election headquarters describe offices, slogans on the wall and the gloom and doom were all witnessed by . . . guess who?

On election night, “Melania . . . was in tears — and not of joy,” said Wolff. Who would have known that and leaked it? Certainly not Kellyanne Conway nor Hope Hicks. Nor The Donald. Meanwhile, Trump went from “looking like a ghost,” son Don Jr. told friends, to disbelief, to suddenly believing “that he deserved to win and was wholly capable of being president of the United States.”

Some gems from the book:

Rupert Murdoch described Trump as “a fucking idiot.” Or, Murdoch called him an “idiot.” Wolff used both in columns.

Murdoch was “doubtlessly certain Trump was a charlatan and a fool.”

“Everybody in his rich guy circle knew about his wide-ranging ignorance. He “could not read a balance sheet.”

“With his inattention to details, he was/is a terrible negotiator.”

“He simply had no scruples.”

“Trump liked to say that one of the things that made life worth living was getting your friends’ wives into bed.”

Trump sleeps separately from Melania, “in bed around 6:30 p.m.— unless he had dinner with Bannon—with a cheeseburger and watching three television screens and making phone calls.” Steve Bannon would have known.

Ann Coulter took Trump aside and told him, “You just can’t hire your children.” “This is family,” he said, “It’s a lettle, lettle tricky.”

The Donald wanted Jared Kushner as his chief of staff, but staff pressure forced Don to relent. Then it should be Rudy Giuliani or Chris Christie. The fact that Christie as a federal prosecutor had earlier sent Jared’s father, Charles, to jail, sunk bootlicker Christie. He thought he would be appointed attorney general or chief of staff. Fool.

Trump incredulously, wanted Giuliani on the Supreme Court. But Giuliani wanted to be secretary of state. He was offered attorney general, head of the Department of Homeland Security and director of National Intelligence. He held out and lost.

The New York Times treated Donald badly. The Times saw Donald’s position as aberrant and added to its coverage with a front page that highlighted White House announcements, the absurd and the pitiable, turning Trump into a figure of ridicule.

But The Donald still turns to the Times, hoping to get some good ink.

”Flynn was a fuckup,” according to Bannon and others, before he was hired.

Flynn was “flaky, a dancing monkey, a maniacal partisan.”

When Flynn was fired, he became the first established link between Trump and Russia.

As soon as Trump occupied the Oval Office, it became the scene of a daily clusterfuck.

Bannon was running the Steve Bannon White House.

Bannon saw Paul Ryan to be slow-witted, if not incompetent.

Ivanka is “dumb as a brick.” “Kushner and his wife — now regarded as a time bomb inside the White House.” I’d like to add: Anyone attaching their stars to the black ones of Trump and Bannon made a Faustian deal.

Every single major event was witnessed by Bannon who liked to think of himself as a Deep Throat leaker.

Regardless of how many hours of taped interviews Wolff claims to have, he refuses to release any of them to bolster his claim.

The book reveals no juicy sexual liaisons, no scenes of the reported screaming and yelling between staff members. If Bannon had been there, no doubt we would have read about it.

In the end Bannon got fired, was booted from Breitbart, lost his billionaire sugar momma Rebekah Mercer, and is no longer a force in politics.

Truthfully, this is a bullshit book, even though it’s what we all suspect to be true.

All of us who bought the book and the story were scammed.

If you haven’t bought it, save your money. Go to your local bookstore, buy their yuuuugest coffee, take a book from the display, find a quiet corner and read it for free.

Screw Michael Wolff and Steve Bannon out of their royalties.