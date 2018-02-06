History will show Nunes is a shmuck

Lame duck Congressman and Republican agitator Trey Gowdy, the South Carolinian who has spent his congressional career chasing windmills, said in the Sunday New York Times that the Democrat-reviled Devin Nunes memo he helped to craft has nothing to do with the Russia investigation.

Gowdy was joined on the Sunday morning television talk shows by a blitz from like-minded Republicans who agree that Donald Trump is not out of the woods . . . not by a long shot. Why?

At the moment, the reason for their unexpected departure from Mr. Trump’s war wagon is purely altruistic — real Americans don’t spy on real Americans, and Trump is of no consequence.

Of course all that is total nonsense.

Americans have been spying on Americans at least since Benedict Arnold gave the British the plans to conquering West Point in the early days of the Revolutionary War. There is an eerily familiar ring to Arnold’s justification for selling out his country: The other leaders of the revolution, he complained long and loudly, were unable to recognize his genius.

History tells us that by 1778, Arnold was unhappy with his situation and pessimistic about the country’s future. The hero of the Battle of Saratoga was becoming unpopular with the revolution’s zealots for keeping company with Tories, the reputed swamp-dwelling loyalists who supported the King of England.

In November, Arnold sent his commanding officer, Gen. Nathaniel Greene, a melancholic missive complaining about the “deplorable” and “horrid” situation of the country. He cited the depreciating currency, disaffection of the army, and congressional infighting over our young nation’s problems, and its “impending ruin” if things did not soon change, according to historian Richard Showman in “The Papers of General Nathanael Greene.”

Seven months later, a wealthy Tory introduced Arnold to British Major John André, the British Army’s chief spy. The two began a secret correspondence, with Arnold sharing American troop locations and strengths, as well as the locations of supply depots.

Arnold asked for £10,000 and a general’s commission, a considerable sum in 1779. Soon after, knowing the Americans were onto him, Arnold escaped to a British naval sloop anchored on the Hudson River. Arnold’s perfidy culminated a year later when he changed sides after receiving £6,000 and a brigadier general’s commission. Thereafter he fought against his countrymen.

Meanwhile, Major André, after being captured in civilian dress with Arnold’s plans for surrendering West Point in his boot, was hanged as a spy at noon on Oct. 2, 1780, at Tappan, Orangetown, N.Y. André is buried in Westminster Abbey in London, the hallowed graveyard of Britain’s greatest heroes.

Arnold fell from grace after the Revolutionary War, ending his days in Great Britain mocked and abused by the people to whom he sold his soul. He died in 1801 at age 60. His treachery is one of the earliest notable examples of why free people must sometimes resort to odious means to protect the nation.

And speaking of odious behavior, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) was a response to President Richard M. Nixon’s practice of using federal resources to spy on domestic political and activist groups before being driven from office. It was introduced on May 18, 1977 by Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy, supported by a bipartisan group of nine senators, and signed into law by President Jimmy Carter in 1978.

The act ostensibly provides judicial and congressional oversight of the government’s covert surveillance activities of foreign entities and individuals in the United States. That idea actually belongs to former President George H.W. Bush serving in his former role as director of the CIA when he sold it to the nation before Congress created the FISA court.

The court is not just concerned with foreign spies, but also suspected spies of any ilk, acting on behalf of a foreign government and against American interests.

Only recently has Congress discovered that FISA makes a great political football.

The secret court sits in Washington and is composed of 11 federal district court judges who are designated by the Chief Justice of the United States. Each judge serves for a maximum of seven years, and their terms are staggered to ensure continuity on the court. By statute, the judges must be drawn from at least seven of the United States judicial circuits, and three of the judges must reside within 20 miles of the District of Columbia to be able hear a case on short notice. Judges typically sit for one week at a time, on a rotating basis, according to the FISA Court web site.

The presiding judge is currently Rosemary M. Collyer, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. She was nominated for the federal bench by former President George W. Bush on Aug. 1, 2002 and confirmed by the Senate on Nov. 14, 2002.

Three current judges were appointed by former President Barak Obama; four were appointed by former President George W. Bush; two by former President Bill Clinton; one by former President George H.W. Bush; and one by former President Ronald Reagan.

To believe the already infamous “Nunes memo” is to believe these 11 jurists from across the political spectrum were duped by a conspiracy of rogues in the Department of Justice and FBI in an effort to trample on an American named Carter Page, who some believe has become a Russian agent.

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, the chief provocateur of the oft-maligned memo, alleged that in seeking a warrant to surveil Page, the FBI trampled on his rights because it failed to disclose to the FISA Court that part of an intelligence report written by a former British spy was funded by Democrats.

House Intelligence Committee ranking Democrat Adam Schiff told reporters that Nunes’ assertions are poppycock.

The memo alleges that the Democrats — and before them the Republicans who actually hired the firm who hired the former British spy — harbored “anti-Trump financial and ideological motivations.” Nunes’ memo claims the Democratic intent was never revealed in the FISA application despite Justice Department officials knowing about the British agent’s alleged anti-Trump bias.

Bevis lookalike Donald Trump, Jr., the besieged president’s oldest son, called the Nunes memo “sweet revenge” for the treatment of his father since he gained the White House. History will one day hold Donald, Jr. was never a bright lad.

The Donald himself says Nunes’ incomplete accounting of how the Department of Justice pulled the wool over the eyes of 11 experienced jurists thoroughly vindicates him of collusion and obstruction charges.

Perhaps Trump should read a little history.

The name Benedict Arnold quickly became a byword for treason in the United States. If the allegations hovering over Trump pan out — that he sought Russian aid to steal an election and laundered millions of rubles — his name could one day become no less insidious than Arnold’s.

“What do you think would be my fate if my misguided countrymen were to take me prisoner? Arnold once asked a captured captain from the Continental Army. The captain is said to have replied, “They would cut off the leg that was wounded at Saratoga and bury it with the honors of war, and the rest of you they would hang on a gibbet.”

Food for thought.