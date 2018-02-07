Kelly’s comments a reminder that we give no quarter on racism

To Gen. John Kelly we owe one debt of gratitude: Kelly, chief of staff to the president of the United States, is proof that when assessing Trumpers and Trumpism, there are no degrees of evil, and we do not grade on a curve.

Kelly suggested this week that some young immigrants eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are “too lazy to get off their asses” and apply. Although mainstream media rightly labeled the comment as “racist, discriminatory, ignorant and cruel,” his words are also a reminder that even those within Trump’s circle who have been called “honorable,” like Kelly, or “pitiable,” like First Lady Melania Trump, are in truth merely reprehensible.

I suppose it’s human nature to look for bright spots at a time when it’s so dark you can’t tell that you’ve moved from the Fifth Level of Hell to the Sixth, but as card-carrying members of the Trump Opposition, we must never give in to that luxury.

From the start, Donald Trump ran a racist campaign, and no matter how much you dislike politics or how little attention you paid, in today’s 24-hour news cycle, that fact was impossible to ignore. America — with help from Russia — elected Trump anyway, and while in office, his words and twittering thumbs have betrayed his racist agenda over and over again, also on a scale that’s impossible to ignore.

In Kelly, we took some comfort that he had loyally served his country, and we reasoned that he might one day wrest the Nuclear Button from a maniac’s grasp. We were looking for that bright spot, and so we gave him a pass.

In Melania Trump, some saw the long-suffering wife whose pussy-grabbing husband had shamed her repeatedly on the public stage, and so we imagined her signaling “Help Me” in the Morse Code of her batting eyelashes, and to her, too, some gave a pass.

In our Aunt Marthas and Uncle Steves, we saw an aging couple so fearful for their financial future that they could overlook Trump’s racism and vote for him anyway. They were just so worried, we reasoned, and so likewise, we gave them a pass.

But Kelly’s words this week are a reminder that those who support a racist are in fact racists themselves:

Kelly and others in the West Wing serve a man who won election saying the vilest things against our brothers and sisters of color. They do not deserve honor or respect.

In publicly supporting her husband’s racist birther campaign against former President Barack Obama, Melania Trump showed herself to be a willing participant in all that Trump espouses. She showed the Obamas no pity, and is undeserving of ours.

And what of your aunts and uncles, friends and acquaintances who supported Donald Trump, or shirked their civic responsibility by avoiding the voting booth altogether? They deserve neither love nor respect, for no matter what their reasoning, they are people who would place the yoke of their fears onto the backs of people of a different color. They are racists and cowards, and deserve nothing but contempt.

Harsh medicine can sometimes cure a cancer, and racism in America is nothing less. John Kelly is a reminder that we do not love, pity, or honor the disease. Our only hope is meeting it headlong with harsh medicine, and hoping for a cure.