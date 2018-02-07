Trump wants to dress up like a general and hold a parade, oh boy!

“It was one of the greatest parades I’ve ever seen. It was two hours on the button, and it was military might, and I think a tremendous thing for France and for the spirit of France. We’re going to have to try to top it.” – Donald

Donald Trump is planning a parade.

The 10-year-old who plays as president sometime, when he’s not in a snit or planted in front of his television set, was struck by the pageantry and splendor of France’s Bastille Day procession while on an overseas visit. Now he’s intent of bringing Broadway to Pennsylvania Avenue, with troops and big guns and tanks and Blue Angels flying formations overhead, oh boy!

No doubt, Donald will want to be grand marshal wearing a uniform covered with medals he never won. If she doesn’t have schedule conflicts, Melania can be Parade Queen, or better yet, Ivanka can do it.

Trump’s corrupted Pentagon generals said they “hope” to tie the parade to an American holiday, such as Veterans Day (as opposed to some Wednesday when El Presidente isn’t doing anything.)

But the parade plan isn’t going over well among the adults.

“I don’t think there’s a lack of love and respect for our armed forces in the United States,” Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian at Rice University, told the Washington Post. “What are they going to do, stand there while Donald Trump waves at them? It smacks of something you see in a totalitarian country.”

Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (retired) said it’s not in the United States military’s culture to boast about firepower. “There shouldn’t be a lot of chest thumping. That’s for tin-horned dictators,” Hertling said. “I’m so glad I’m not in the military right now, and I love the uniform.”

“We’re getting more like North Korea every day,” said an exasperated Jeffery Toobin on CNN.

There are practical reasons for not holding a military parade. It would be expensive, costing in the many millions; the 70-ton M1A2 Abrams battle tank and tactical ballistic missiles are bound to be hard on city streets; utility crews would cause massive traffic jams as they removed street signs and utility poles for clearance; practice for the parade would shut down DC for days; and the military would have to reconnoiter thousands of soldiers and many tons of equipment for enough sheer numbers to impress the boy-president.

And it makes America look bad. Like the saying goes, it ain’t bragging if you can do it. America’s military tradition has been one of defense, not aggression.

Trump enjoys shiny objects, and nothing is shinier than a military brass band. Trump probably (nah, definitely) hasn’t considered that a military parade will call attention to his personal history of draft dodging. Cadet Bone Spurs, as Sen. Tammy Duckworth calls him, received no less than five deferments during the Vietnam War, one for bone spurs in his heels.

And Trump is not a student of history, or it might suggest to him that draft-dodging sons of rich men shouldn’t compare themselves to real American soldiers. One of George W. Bush’s biggest blunders as president came in 2003 when he landed on an aircraft carrier with a huge “Mission Accomplished” banner to claim victory in the Iraq War. At last count, there were 9,000 troops still in service there, and 4,500 soldiers have died there.

Some 75 million Millennial voters weren’t born when America fought the first Gulf War. And those voters don’t have a taste for war, Donald.