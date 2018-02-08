If he opens his mouth, he’s lying

Speaking this week at a factory in Cincinnati, Oval Office Occupant Psycho Donald Trump said he was very “non-braggadocious,” which prompted chuckles and laughs even from his supporters.

It’s the ultimate irony.

Stupid Callous Fragile Racist Extra Braggadocious, some Twitter wag typed out recently when describing Psycho.

What follows is a list — in no particular order — of The Donald’s “non-braggadociousness.”

“Nobody gets more false press than I do.” — Pleeze.

“I was successful, successful, successful.” — Had six bankruptcies.

“As you know, “The Apprentice” on many evenings was the number one show on all of television, a tremendous success. It went on for 12 years, a tremendous success.” — “The Apprentice” was the number one show on television precisely once, during the first season finale.

“I was always the best athlete, people don’t know that.” — Because, he wasn’t.

“I ran for president first time and lo and behold, I win.” — 27 presidents won the first time they ran. In fact, eight didn’t even run, they earned the title after their predecessor died in office .

. “We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars. All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It’s hard to find a great dress for this inauguration.” — It was smaller than Barack Obama’s, period.

“I will build a great wall . . . and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me.” — Pending.

“I don’t wanna brag, but I’m like a billionaire.” — Show us your tax returns and maybe we’ll believe you.

“I will be the greatest jobs president that God ever created.” — Not even close.

“I’m really rich! I’ll show you that in a second. And by the way, I’m not even saying that in a brag.” –– But, you just DID.

UNO: “I’m the most militaristic person.” — Except, you dodged the draft for bone-spurs. DOS: “Over a period of time, it healed up.” — It usually takes surgery, it doesn’t heal. TRES: “I had a doctor that gave me a letter — a very strong letter on the heels.” — He lost the letter and couldn’t remember the doctor’s name.

“Brits love my sense of security, they love what I’m saying about many different things.” — That’s why they don’t want you to visit their country.

“My two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.” — Michael Wolff’s White House tell-all, “Fire and Fury,” claimed many of his top aides think he acts “like a child.”

“I have one of the greatest memories of all time.” — Except when you can’t remember the name of La David Johnson, a U.S. serviceman killed in Niger, during a phone call to his widow.

Lord, it’s so hard to be humble when you’re so f’n perfect that you have to brag.