Trump rules would threaten poor, hungry American children

“Wife Beater in the White House” and “Government Shutdown Redux” may have made the headlines, but a more insidious kind of abuse of the public trust was uncovered by Reuters this week that should be offensive to all Americans.

Deep in the bowels of the Homeland Security Department, staffers have produced draft regulations that would give the agency power to deny permanent citizenship to immigrants if they or their families have received some sort of public assistance.

In short, HSD could penalize families for asking for food assistance for their children, even though the beneficiaries are U.S. citizens.

The message here to immigrants is clear: Don’t apply for the federal food assistance program for your American child. Don’t enroll your American child in a government pre-school program. Don’t apply for subsidies for utility bills to keep your American child warm or health insurance programs to keep your American child healthy.

The toadies in HSD under Donald Trump think it’s downright un-American to help those in need, especially one of our own.

Go back to where you came from.

“Non-citizens who receive public benefits are not self-sufficient and are relying on the U.S. government and state and local entities for resources instead of their families, sponsors or private organizations,” a draft of the proposed document viewed by Reuters states. “An alien’s receipt of public benefits comes at taxpayer expense and availability of public benefits may provide an incentive for aliens to immigrate to the United States.”

We don’t want you or your children.

Reuters reported the current guidelines, written during the Clinton Administration, instructs immigration officers to try to determine overtly if a family is likely to become a public burden, but directs them not to consider non-cash benefits such as government food assistance programs or pre-school programs. These things, after all, are beneficial to children who have no say in where or under what conditions they live.

You’ll find no refuge here.

Among the programs singled out for immigrant household reporting, even though they include young U.S. citizens, are the Affordable Care Act, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the program that feeds poor, pregnant, or nursing women and their children (WIC), and Head Start.

Go back to where you came from.

“It’s going to scare a lot of people into yanking their children off of needed healthcare, school programs, child nutrition programs, basic sorts of subsistence-level programs that have kept the population healthy and employable,” Charles Wheeler, director of training and legal support at Catholic Legal Immigration Network told Reuters.

Trump has taken a hard line on immigration since the campaign and is now brazenly — do we even need to say wrongly? — linking enrollees in the DACA program, or Dreamers, with an El Salvador-based criminal street gang, MS-13. He opposes the visa lottery program and opposed family-based immigration, which he disparagingly calls chain migration.

These programs would require his Republican zombies to actually pass congressional legislation. Meanwhile, Trump has his handpicked stooges at HSD drafting new rules that could achieve his anti-immigration policies without congressional approval.

America is a land of immigrants. Trump is too self-involved and heartless to know that.

Trump himself is the lineage of immigrants. His non-English speaking grandfather was kicked out of Germany for failure to complete mandatory military service (Trump himself is a draft dodger), but the grandfather tried to pass himself off as Swedish due to anti-German sentiment during World War II.

Unfortunately, we can’t send Trump back to Germany or Sweden. Neither country will take him.