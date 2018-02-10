Trumplandia: Feb. 3 — 10, 2018

Cadet Bone Spurs’ New Model Army Edition

Games Without Frontiers

The week of our Trump — Feb. 3, 2018: More than a year into his presidency, Donald Trump this week continued to portray himself as more of a petulant and spiteful child than the leader of the free world.

During a turbulent week, he declared Democratic members of Congress were “treasonous” for not applauding during his State of the Union, withheld a key memo out of spite because it did not favor him, and demanded a military parade to mollify his ego.

By week’s end it was unclear if our boss baby was more suited to poopy himself or cry for his binky.

Trump began the week claiming vindication in the investigation of his possible involvement with Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election after he approved the release of a controversial Republican memo authored by House Intelligence Committee chairman and Trump hemorrhoid Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

By Sunday the president was sending well wishes to the newly crowned Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles and preparing for a Monday stop in Ohio to further tout his tax overhaul plan.

The billionaire bully then traveled to a rally-like event in Cincinnati to push for manufacturing jobs before a cheering crowd of local factory workers.

Held as the Dow Jones plummeted by a historic 1,500 points, Trump seized the opportunity to reflect on last week’s State of the Union address and a lack of adulation from congressional Democrats during his hour and 40-minutes address.

The narcissistic Don told the crowd the lack of applause by Democrats was “un-American.”

He went on to contrast the response of his own party, who he said went “totally, crazy wild” during the address to that of the Democrats, which he said was “like death.”

Trump mused about whether the lack of adulation from Democrats was treasonous, and at one point rhetorically posed the question to the crowd. He said their lack of enthusiasm suggested that liberal politicians did not love America and “would rather see Trump do badly than our country do well.”

The comments drew the ire of congressional leaders from both parties.

By Feb. 6, the comments again enflamed retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tammy Duckworth, who has often evoked the image of the draft-dodging Trump as “Cadet Bone Spurs.” The president infamously was able to avoid military duty in Vietnam due to his alleged damaged heel, while Duckworth lost her leg in 2004 while fighting a war in Iraq.

Now-Sen. Duckworth (D-Ill.) initially quoted Republican President Theodore Roosevelt in a response on Twitter:

“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Trump’s off-the-cuff comments were nothing more than a “tongue-in-cheek” joke.

However, Democrats were not the only ones not laughing.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R- Ariz), who has been one of Trump’s most outspoken critics, expressed his outrage stating, “treason is not a punchline, Mr. President.”

During a fiery speech on the floor of the Senate, Flake went on to explain that “applause is approval of an idea,” but does not register one’s loyalty to their country.

Memo Mambo

Late on Friday, Donnie Douchebag decided to not release a much-anticipated memo by House Intelligence Committee Democrats that served as a counter to last week’s three-and-a-half-page memo on the Russia investigation.

The 10-page counter-memo was authored by Trump detractor and ranking committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in response to the dud fired by Nunes last week.

Trump and Schiff have been at war since the House began its investigation into the president’s possible ties to Russian meddling last year.

Schiff said the Democratic memo will show that Republican claims that the Department of Justice and the FBI abused their power in pursuit of smearing then-candidate Donald Trump where presumptive and politically motivated.

The House Intelligence committee voted on Feb. 5 to release the Democratic counter-memo, however Trump had the final say as to whether the document would be declassified.

White House Counsel Donald McGahn wrote that due to “numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages,” he is unable to declassify the Democratic counter-memo on Friday.

Last week the president openly fought the FBI and the Justice Department on the release of the Nunes memo, which was thought to be so explosive that it would end the Special Counsel investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election and Trump’s possible involvement in the scheme.

Despite warnings about the release of the Nunes memo, the president declassified it last week.

Schiff said the Democratic memo would show how “deeply flawed and inaccurate” the Nunes memo was, and how the FISA warrant on Trump aide Carter Page was not politically motivated.

In another abuse of power and at least the ultimate nana-nana boo-boo, Trump waited until after 9 p.m. last night to announce he would not immediately declassify the Democratic memo.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called Trump’s inactivity a “double standard.”

I Love A Parade

In one of his most open and blatant pushes toward dictatorship, President Trump has allegedly called upon the Pentagon to explore holding a full-blown military parade in Washington D.C. this summer.

Trump, who has talked tough and threatened military action against North Korea, and who has vowed to dramatically increase military spending, appears to be continuing his fascination with large guns and parading military weapons.

Evidently, Psycho Don has repeatedly voiced interest in holding such a parade, especially after seeing all the shiny new tanks and missiles on display in photographs from North Korea, and during his visit to China last year.

However, reports in the Washington Post say thoughts of an American-style military parade danced into Donnie’s dense head following his visit to France last summer during Bastille Day.

The Post quoted an anonymous military official who recounted that “El Cheeto” called for a “parade like the one in France.” The report said details of Donnie’s parade are being worked out at the highest levels of the military.

White House Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump has called on the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation for the military. Reports state former Gen. John Kelly, now White House chief of staff, is getting involved and is considering Veterans Day, Independence Day or perhaps Memorial Day as the best times to hold Donnie’s parade.

Opponents have said that such a parade would cost taxpayers millions. Only said to be in the initial planning stages, it was unclear at press time whether Orange Julius Caesar would don a nifty uniform during the planned procession.

Hello/Goodbye

For a president known for the catch phrase, “You’re Fired!” the Trump White House has been surprisingly inept at terminating, retaining and vetting its personnel or framing the narrative on exits from the administration — but it ain’t for lack of trying.

In a word, it has been an adventure getting the truth whenever someone leaves the nest in Trump’s Washington. Statements usually conflict from day to day, minute to minute and hour to hour.

On Feb. 7, presidential manservant and staff secretary Rob Porter was forced to resign after failing to suppress rumors from his ex-wives, who evidently served as personal punching bags for the perfectly coiffed Harvard-educated lawyer.

Porter, who was still without a proper White House security clearance at the time of his “resignation,” is accused of abusing both ex-wives. Reports of Porter’s alleged domestic violence emerged this week when the Washington insider’s exes — Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby — began recounting physical and verbal abuse at his hands during appearances on various television news programs.

Allegations by the former spouses date back to 2005 when Holderness accused Porter of giving her a black eye while on vacation in Italy.

For her part, Willoughby recalled having to summon police during an incident where Porter attempted to gain entry to her home and also for an altercation where she was yanked naked from a shower and verbally abused.

Porter vehemently denied abusing either woman, but offered his resignation to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly this week.

Kelly and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders lamented Porter’s exit and sang his praises, calling him “a man of true integrity and honor” and one who “had the full confidence of the president.” The carefully crafted statement was written in large part by Porter’s current main squeeze, White House Communication Director Hope Hicks.

Although it was unclear at press time if Porter would leave immediately or perhaps disappear while venturing out for a pack of smokes in the middle of the night, it was learned that White House officials were aware of the allegations as early as November and chose to look the other way.

During an interview yesterday, Trump said he supported Porter and wished him the best in the future. The Pussy-Grabber-in-Chief said he learned only recently of the allegations against his right-hand man, but pointed out that Porter forcefully said he was “innocent.”

While Porter grabbed the big headlines, there were other Trump staffers who were also saying goodbye to the White House.

Trump appointees and Cabinet members continued to stream towards the exits this week beginning with the Feb. 3 departure of two-time loser K.T. McFarland, who withdrew her nomination for an ambassadorship.

McFarland was deputy national security adviser under Michael Flynn and was his deputy on the National Security Council when she was appointed to serve as ambassador of Singapore.

Late last week, McFarland withdrew her nomination after it stalled in the Senate.

Senate Republicans were allegedly concerned that McFarland, a member of the Trump transition team, could never shake Flynn’s funk, which she only embellished by crowing about being so tied to The Donald that she wore Ivanka Trump shoes. She also allegedly told staffers held over from the Obama administration that they needed “to make America great again.”

Additionally, McFarland seemed to lie about whether she was aware of Flynn’s meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. After dodging an inquiry on her knowledge of Flynn’s meetings with Russians that was posed by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), an e-mail emerged that she was aware of a Dec. 29, 2016 phone call between the two.

In a surprise announcement just prior to press, two more Trump loyalists bid adieu to D.C.

David Sorensen, a speechwriter for high-level White House senior policy adviser and gargoyle Stephen Miller, was said to have ”abruptly resigned” after his former wife made allegations of past domestic violence during their two plus year marriage.

Sorensen also denied the allegations and said he was instead the victim of abuse from his ex. Regardless, he resigned his post yesterday as not to create another distraction.

White House deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said the White House learned of the abuse allegation and confronted Sorensen, who left shortly thereafter, according to Fox News. The speechwriter had been employed at the Council for Environmental Quality and previously had served as a policy adviser for Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage.

Sorensen’s departure was upstaged by the equally sudden departure of the Department of Justice’s number three official, Rachel L. Brand.

Brand, who accepted a job with the DOJ nine months ago, would have been next in line of succession behind Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller to head the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Brand will leave the Justice Department for Walmart, where she’ll assume the company’s top legal position, according to The New York Times.