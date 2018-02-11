Who will be next to go from Trump’s ever-shrinking White House staff

You quit a job after nine months that many in your profession work a lifetime toward but never achieve . . . to move to Bentonville, Arkansas?

Why then did Rachael Brand resign as the third-ranking official at the Justice Department to work for Walmart, especially when it opens the door for Donald Trump to fire Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, or effectively squash the 2016 Trump-Russia election meddling investigation.

Brand was widely assumed to be the one who would pick up oversight of the investigation, should Trump fire her boss, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Rosenstein has said he will not fire Mueller, but it’s always been possible that if he were removed by being fired or resignation, the next in line would face that political/moral/legal question.

If Brand were to take over from Rosenstein, she’d likely face the insulting treatment from Trump that Rosenstein is under now.

Brand is just one of the rats to flee the sinking ship that is the White House under Trump, which is firing or causing enough discomfort for staffers to exit at a record rate.

Here’s a partial list of those brought in under Trump, not counting a bonfire of others fired who were held over from previous administrations, even in jobs considered non-political. As the childrens’ taunt goes, see ya wouldn’t want to be ya.

Rachel Brand, Department of Justice

Tom Price, Secretary of Health and Human Services

Omarosa Manigault-Newman, Whatever

Sebastian Gorka, Deputy assistant to the president

Steve Bannon, Chief strategist and senior counselor

Dina Powell, Deputy national security adviser

Michael Short, Senior assistant press secretary

Anthony Scaramucci, White House communications director

Rience Priebus, White House chief of staff

Sean Spicer, White House press secretary

Mike Dubke, White House communications director

Mike Flynn, National security advisor

Jim Carroll, White House deputy

Rob Porter, White House deputy chief of staff

David Sorenson, White House speech writer

George Sifakis, Director of Public Liason

Ezra Cohen-Watnick, Senior director for intelligence programs, National Security Council

Michael Short, White House senior press assistant

Katie Walsh, White House deputy chief of staff

The public shame of working for a man hated by most of the United States population just isn’t worth it. And working for the White House is not as prestigious or respected as it used to be.