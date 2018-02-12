So many are leaving Trump that it’s hard to keep track

Psycho Donald Trump’s Oval Office administration has watched 37 of its members get fired or be forced to resign in just over a year.

That’s more turnover than “The Apprentice,” his unreality teevee show. Quite literally, in fact, according to a Washington newspaper count. Trump’s television show would lose 15 people a season. The Oval Office circus isn’t even a half season old.

David Sorensen, a member of the Trump administration’s speechwriting team, is the latest to resign after being accused of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives. He claims HE was the victim — but then resigned because he is innocent. Huh?

A few days ago, Rob Porter, White House staff secretary, resigned after photos and a story detailing his domestic violence against two ex-wives. Both women said they informed the FBI of their allegations in January 2017 while being interviewed by agents as part of Porter’s security clearance review.

Porter is described as “one of the most quietly powerful men in President Donald Trump’s administration.” He controlled the flow of information that landed on The Donald’s desk.

Porter had access to the most sensitive of intelligence reports, yet amazingly had no security clearance because of the abuse charges.

Chief of Staff John Kelly knew Porter had no clearance, yet ignored the fact. Kelly reportedly urged Porter to stay in his job even after photos became public on Wednesday showing his first wife’s blackened eye.

Kelly has now offered to quit. It shouldn’t just be an offer, he should step down immediately. Calls are loud for him to become the 38th out the door.

“It’s sad,” The Donald said of accusations against Porter, the alleged the wife-beater. “We certainly wish him well,” he said. “It’s obviously a tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was in the White House.” Are you pissing on my foot?

Even more boggling is that Ron is sleeping with Hope Hicks, Psycho Don’s communications director. She even helped prepare a syrupy statement in defense of him and on behalf of the president.

Porter’s second wife, Jennifer Willoughby, took out a temporary protective order in 2010 to keep him away from her. She also thinks Hicks should run from Porter as fast as she can. “If he hasn’t already been abusive with Hope [Hicks], he will,” she warned.

Michael Wolff, in “Fire and Fury,” claimed that Hicks and Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, 44, were involved in an on-off relationship. The affair went sour and public, with the couple seen on a New York street corner screaming at each other.

When The Donald found out about their affair he told Hicks on one occasion that she was “the best piece of tail” Lewandowski will ever have, according to Wolff. She ran from the room, crying.

Now, Psycho is pissed at Hicks because she let her romantic relationship with Porter cloud her judgment. The Donald has told associates he feels Hicks put her own priorities ahead of his, and for Psycho, that is the kiss of death. Look for Hope to be number 38 or 39.

Psycho himself has been accused of abuse by 13 women who have publicly claimed that Trump touched or kissed them without their permission. He was caught on video before the campaign bragging about being able to kiss and fondle women, saying, “When you’re a star, they let you do it.” He later claimed it wasn’t his voice, yet afterward wrote it off a “locker room talk.”

This isn’t a toad that gives a damned about women. Not one damned word of support for the victims of these cowards from this slimy pig.

On Saturday, Psycho twitted, calling for justice for Porter and Sorenson:

“Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused — life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?”

Don, did those women who came forward to accuse you of unwanted sexual contact get “Due Process?”

Looking into the future for those who chose to tie their careers to Psycho Donald Trump, we see Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, Rod Rosenstein, Rex Tillerson, and even Robert Mueller, the special counsel in charge of the Russia mess, who all must be nervous campers.

Realistically, anyone serving in this wacky Oval Office should have at least one and maybe two lawyers at their beck and call.

Along with a large supply of nerve pills.