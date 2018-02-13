‘Just say no’ to Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s public health emergency on the opioid epidemic is likely to be as ineffective as former First Lady Nancy Reagan’s “just say no” campaign for a previous war on drugs in the 1980s.

But instead of LaToya Jackson and Punky Brewster, Trump has tapped White House negative ninny Kellyanne Conway and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be the administration point persons on opioids. And instead of drug education and prevention, Trump will likely call for a barely constitutional law and order crackdown on both users and suppliers.

Here’s a hint from the State of the Union speech: “We must get much tougher on drug dealers and pushers if we are going to succeed in stopping this scourge,” he said, devoting less than one minute to the subject. At the same time, he’s stripping drug abuse experts with experience from the agencies that are expected to lead the fight.

Public health official say about 66,000 Americans died last year from opioid overdoses, 64,000 the year before – that’s about five deaths a day in Boston, 11 in Ohio and 180 deaths nationally. Each day. At this rate, officials fear a half-million Americans will die from opioids, street drugs like heroin and synthetic drugs such as fentanyl in the next decade.

Trump made a big deal about the opioid epidemic last fall, declaring the problem to be a national health emergency. But he produced no plans to deal with opioid addiction and did not include funding for a program in his latest budget proposal.

Congress actually did something about it – no, really! – when it allocated $6 billion in the new two-year budget that passed Friday. Critics immediately said it’s not nearly enough, considering the scope of the problem.

And fatally, it will be up to the Trump Administration to decide how these funds will be spent. That ain’t going to be pretty, based on what we’ve seen from Trump so far. It’s not too far-fetched to think he might want to divert some of this money to his ungodly wall on the basis that Mexican drug smugglers are a major component of the problem (they’re not).

To guarantee a total lack of transparency and a lot of hooey, Trump named Conway to be the public face for the opioid epidemic efforts, and that’s only because Sarah Palin, Kim Kardashian and Omarosa Manigault-Newman weren’t available.

Conway in turn froze out the acting director and professionals from the Office of National Drug Control Policy from cabinet drug policy meetings aimed at coordinating drug policy across 20 agencies. The ONDCP has led federal drug policy since the Reagan years. Just Friday Trump announced a new “drug czar” to lead the office – Jim Carroll formerly served as deputy chief of staff in the White House under John Kelly.

Like Conway, Carroll is a lawyer and has no experience in drug policy, substance abuse, treatment or interdiction.

To recap: A worsening opioid addiction problem, $6 billion, no plan and Kellyanne.

Just say no.