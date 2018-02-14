We’re sorry for the inconvenience, but with key members of our staff out of action with the Trumpian Flu, we’ve taken the unusual step of shutting down our operation until Hazmat crews have finished swabbing down our palatial newsroom and the survivors have been inoculated. Check back regularly because we’re just not sure how long this is going to last; it appears to be a particularly virulent strain.
Advertisements
4 thoughts on “Shinbone Star temporarily closed . . .”
Sending wishes for a swift and full recovery!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLike
Get well soon, Dutton!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Safe and speedy recovery. You are needed back in the fight.
LikeLiked by 1 person