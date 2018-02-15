Lasting impression

My only experience with firearms was roughly a half century ago when I was just 11 or 12. My dad apparently thought it would be a good idea for his only son to get some gun time, hardly unique thinking for Texas in the late 1960s, or for that matter not unique for anywhere else in America before or since.

Since Daddy wasn’t into hunting himself and didn’t own any guns (which is kind of surprising, come to think on it), he contacted a young man at our church who agreed to show me the ropes. The three of us loaded a pair of .22 rifles into the trunk and headed out to my grandpa’s place in the country to find some things that needed killin’.

While Daddy stayed back at the house to talk to Grandpa, John took me under his ample wing. He quickly covered the basics on how to load my rifle and keep it pointed away from the instructor. Before long, we were ready to head out on patrol.

We went across the fields of my grandpa’s farm, warming up our gun muzzles by shooting at fence posts, but nothing living came into range unless you counted big red ants and tumble bugs.

Soon we were out by the sandy two-track road that we’d driven along to get to Grandpa’s house. It was then that I spied a gate across the entrance to another property. It was clearly labeled “Posted — No Trespassing,” but I was sure this land also belonged to my grandpa, so we climbed over the gate and went inside.

Turns out the property didn’t belong to my grandpa, but to grandpa’s brother-in-law, who I’d never met.

More about that later.

The land we were on now looked more promising. Instead of farm fields, this was a heavily wooded tract with mesquite thickets where squirrels and rabbits were sure to leap out and die in a hail of lead. In fact, John fired at a zigzagging cottontail but missed as it scrambled into the brush.

Frustrated, we continued to plink away at inanimate objects. I remember putting a hole in the vane of a windmill that was used to pump water into a stock tank, though there were no cattle to be seen. The water, however, had attracted one creature, a large turtle that was sunning itself on the muddy bank. It was a tortoise, actually, but in Texas we just called ’em turtles, and John, the adult, wanted to shoot it.

“Awww, why would you want to shoot it?” I remember saying.

“Just want to see if I can hit him from here,” was the reply. “If I miss the first time, I promise I’ll let it go.”

Bang!

Chips of shell flew into the air, and even from afar I could see the turtle’s legs retract inside what was left of her protection.

We walked down to it.

I wouldn’t be able to hear it today because I’m almost 62 and wear hearing aids, but back then I was young and the creature’s rasping breath came to me easily as it lay there mortally wounded in the mud and the blood. In fact I can hear it still.

John put another bullet in her, the breathing stopped, and her legs splayed out of the shell like a shrug of resignation.

Our day was done.

We headed back to grandpa’s house, loaded up the car and started the drive back to San Antonio.

Departing along the same two-track road, an old pistolero was walking along, the butt of what I was later told was a .45 protruding from his waistline. Turns out it was that distant relative I’d never met, the owner of the land where John had murdered the turtle.

From the front seat of the car I listened as the old man quizzed Daddy about some shooting in the area and whether we knew anything about it. Daddy told him that we’d been shooting, sure, but hadn’t crossed the road, and no doubt it was us that he’d heard.

Eyes locked on the pistol butt, I. Did. Not. Say. Nothin’!

I saw all I needed to see that day, and would like to think the lesson I learned was the one my Daddy intended, but I know that isn’t true. Either way, I haven’t picked up a gun since, though I have been known to fire a keyboard.

Now a lot of you started reading this admittedly long-winded tale expecting to learn my views on the Parkland, Fla. shooting by a different kid, one armed not with a .22 rifle, but with smoke grenades and an AR-15 assault rifle. But after Sandy Hook, after Aurora, after Las Vegas, after so many others, what would be the point of me writing anything about that?

Nope, fooled you. This was just a story about a turtle.