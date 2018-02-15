‘We are children. You guys are the adults.’

Floors were stained with blood.

Chairs were upended.

A computer screen was shattered and riddled by bullets from an AR-15 assault rifle.

Sprawled bodies of dead and wounded students and teachers, smoke and screams filled classrooms and halls of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

A modern-day Valentines Day Massacre had just ended. This one wasn’t like the one in 1929 because it involved teenagers in a school, not mobsters standing in a garage, facing a grimy wall.

Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former expelled student, calmly walked away, joining fleeing students and faculty.

He is white, American, not a Muslim, and not a foreign-trained terrorist.

He wore a gas mask, had smoke grenades and set off a fire alarm so students and staff would flee blindly out of the classrooms and into his murderous fire.

Cruz, with apparent glee, has joined the ranks of American mass murderers. His total is 17, with possibly more victims still fighting for life.

Oval Office Occupant Donald J. Trump declared Cruz “mentally disturbed” and stressed it was “important to report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

Disgracefully, last year Donald Trump quietly signed a bill into law rolling back an Obama-era regulation that made it harder for people with mental illnesses to purchase a gun. This one was done sans cameras and the usual Psycho Don fanfare. News of the signing was hidden at the bottom of a White House e-mail alerting the press to other legislation signed by The Donald.

Obviously, the blood-stained National Rifle Association must have been dampening their panties. To wit, they “applauded” Trump’s action. Chris Cox, NRA-ILA executive director, said the move “marks a new era for law-abiding gun owners, as we now have a president who respects and supports our arms.”

Disgusting. Psycho Donald and the NRA have more blood on their faces and hands. But, it’s far too early to talk about this, again, huh?

Trump and most of Congress is sponsored by and beholden to the National Rifle Association, vehement defender of the right of even the “mentally disturbed” to own an assault-style weapon, the weapon of choice for the modern mass killer.

The usual government NRA-owned stooges, Trump, Congress, et al, hastily appeared to decry the shooting, offering useless prayers to all involved.

Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, warned against “rolling the conversation around Wednesday’s deadly shooting “into taking away citizens’ rights” to own guns. “There’s more questions than answers at this stage,” Ryan told an Indiana radio host.

What the hell are the questions, Paul? Innocent people were murdered by Nikolas Cruz, using a legally obtained AR-15 assault rifle!

The only thing missing, Paul, is any attempt to end the sale and restrict the ownership of these vile weapons.

The majority of polled Americans want the damned things banned. Lock, stock, barrels and ammunition.

Even after a member of Congress and two others were shot in June last year by James Hodgkinson while they were playing softball, nothing happened to change their view of gun violence. They all simply vowed afterward to play softball while armed next time.

That’s being so very politically responsible, isn’t it, Congress?

Republicans always say “we don’t need new gun laws, we just need to enforce the laws already on the books.” But, the bill signed Tuesday undermines enforcement of the system.

Ryan called the shooting “horrific” and said he thinks Congress needs to wait for more facts about the shooter’s motivation and past criminal record. Certainly you want to wait Ryan. Maybe we’ll just forget, again.

Meanwhile, students who survived the shooting appeared on CNN Thursday morning pleading with Congress to take action to prevent another shooting.

“Please, this is the 18th one this year,” one student said. “That’s unacceptable. We are children. You guys are the adults. You need to take some action and play a role. Work together, come over your politics and get something done.”

From the mouths of not babes, but victims, comes a cry for justice and an end to these vile murders.

Will Trump and a Republican Congress listen and act responsibly?

No.