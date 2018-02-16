Is a Chinese Dragon driving the Pentagon’s humongous budget?

Self-proclaimed grand strategist Generalissimo Donald Trump, a graduate of the New York Military Academy for boys, where recalcitrant rich kids can learn make-believe war craft, is the place Trump says he learned all he needs to know to control the world.

The very thought that the addled old man occupying the White House is the Commander-In-Chief of America’s Armed Forces is petrifying enough. Add to that his proven grasp of grand strategy and the only conclusion an objective observer can draw is that Mr. Trump and his cabal of fools are driving our country onto the rocks of ruination.

While the world watches Mr. Trump perform his black magic, two situations have simultaneously come together to reshape the world’s economies in the coming decade. The most potentially dangerous of these is the relentless progress of the three-year old Chinese Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road, twin geopolitical initiatives intended to give China the most powerful economic voice on the planet.

The Silk Road initiative, a modern transportation net of Chinese-built and financed highways, railroads and airports that will eventually cross all of Asia and into Europe, where it will open markets for China that do not yet exist. The Maritime component follows the coastlines of the Asian rimlands, opening trade routes and ports that have been dominated by the United States since 1945 at the close of World War II.

Most American conservatives are appalled.

The second element in this dangerous scenario is the proposed U.S. military budget, in actuality a direct challenge to the growing military and financial power of China to succeed the United States and its European allies as the most powerful force on Earth. Americans, particularly our warrior class, have long been accustomed to being the leaders of the “Free World,” a euphemism for America and our trading partners who collectively dominate trade in both natural resources and manufactured goods. That long ride at the top is now under threat from Chinese industrial expansion.

Without a definable military threat, the $1.4 trillion defense budget proposals can only be attributed to that hungry Chinese dragon. Without a diplomatic agreement, the United States is headed toward a political confrontation over perceived Chinese hegemony that can only end badly without the finesse of polished diplomats and the acumen of great generals. So far, the man who thinks a boy’s school prepared him to lead the world has proven incapable of cogent thought.

If America loses traditional markets due to the Chinese economic plans, it will spell the end of America’s reign as the preeminent world power. How Trump and his inept minions confront the threat will determine how our grandchildren live. At this writing it looks like the United States is preparing for war rather than peace.

The maritime trading situation is already deteriorating. When Trump dismissed global trade talks at the Asian economic summit in Vietnam last November, the other members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership — including allies like Japan, India and South Korea — drew up a major multinational agreement that because of presidential petulance, left out the United States. It was a major trade victory for China.

The land route the Chinese are pursuing relies on new trading partners in 68 countries — equivalent to 65 percent of the world’s population and 40 percent of the global GDP in 2017 — to cooperate in creating the largest economic transition in human history, China says.

With the gutted State Department in disarray, Trump has turned to the Pentagon for answers to deflecting China’s ambitions.

Monday, Trump announced the largest proposed Defense Department budget since the Vietnam War, the second half of the $1.4 trillion intended to make the United States unequivocally the most powerful nation on Earth.

The official reason for the huge expansion of American military might is the same pro forma explanation about readiness and elusive threats that the six-sided Puzzle Palace has been providing since Dwight D. Eisenhower was in the Oval Office.

The most, aggressive, adventuresome military force on Earth belongs to the United States of America. There is no single country powerful enough to resist the United States in a toe-to-toe confrontation. But according to the Pentagon, “to address the scope and pace of our competitors’ and adversaries’ ambitions and capabilities, we must invest in modernization of key capabilities through sustained, predictable budgets.”

The U.S. already stores or deploys almost 9,000 front line tanks, 430 Navy ships, including 10 nuclear powered aircraft carriers, and more than 13,000 warplanes. Despite the largesse, the 2019 defense budget includes money for more bombers, more submarines, more warships, and another $1.3 billon nuclear aircraft carrier. Oh, and more nuclear weapons.

Under the proposals, the Army would receive $14.3 billion, the Navy would get $17.9 billion, the Air Force would receive $16.9 billion, Department of Defense agencies would get $10.5B, with the balance going to weapon systems development, cyber warfare systems, infrastructure improvement and so-called black projects.

When Eisenhower left office on January 17, 1961 he issued his farewell warning about how the emerging weapons industries would consume more of our nation’s wealth every year:

“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”

And so it goes.