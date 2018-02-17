Trumplandia: Feb. 10 — 17, 2018

St.Valentine’s Day Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 40% — same as last week

Rasmussen Poll: 47% — down from 49% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets- O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Yes @RealDonaldTrump, it is time to do something about school shootings… https://t.co/9k0KDim7KG pic.twitter.com/DB2MxjhPRO — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 16, 2018

Love American Style

The week of our Trump — Feb. 10, 2018: America was feeling the love this week when Ash Wednesday and St. Valentine’s Day fell on the same day and produced a big, wet, smoochfest on Hump Day. But for those in the camp of President Donald J. Trump, it was a time to remember old trysts and their main squeeze — guns!

Seventeen teachers and students were murdered and 16 were wounded when a deranged former student showed up at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. with a bloodlust and an AR-15 style assault rifle on Feb. 14.

Authorities arrested and jailed Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student who in three miserable minutes re-invigorated the debate on gun control and need for mental-health screening for those purchasing firearms.

The troubled 19-year-old said he heard voices prior to the shooting and confessed.

The massacre, the 18th school-based gun incident in 45-days of 2018, (of which only 5 were firearm attacks at a school and during school hours) caused congressional Democrats to again clamor for stricter gun laws. Republicans predictably crawled back into their respective foxholes and called any search for solutions to be too soon and politicized.

In the meantime, parents in that Florida town awoke on Feb. 16 with the task of burying their children while flags at the White House flew at half staff in their memories, and more prayers were sent out for the survivors.

President Trump, for his part, did address the families in a videotaped presser from the White House that was filled with the usual platitudes and the buzz phrases: “Your suffering is our burden also. No child, no teacher, should ever be in danger in an American school.”

The six-minute speech angered some of those who had lost loved ones to gun violence. Many wondered why Psycho Don failed to mention guns or at least touch on a plan to curb those who can access them for evil.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel and several family members of the victims called for political action and an end to empty words and kowtowing to the National Rifle Association. Kimmel urged improvements in school security and vowed to “tackle the difficult issue of mental health.

Ironically, a month after taking office, Trump signed a bill into law that rolled back a Barack Obama-era law that had made it more difficult for those with mental illness to purchase guns. Under that law, the mentally ill and those deemed unfit to handle their financial affairs were added to a national background check database that could be reviewed before they could purchase a firearm.

Congress passed a new bill in February 2017 — H.J. Res 40 — that revoked the old law and its oversight. Trump signed it into law, thus removing the oversight before the end of February 2017.

On Friday, our orange hunk-a-hunk-a burning love visited Broward Health North Hospital with FLOTUS Melania to encourage the victims who are recovering from their wounds. He would later travel to Parkland where he paid his respects to those who had lost their lives.

Earlier in the day, Florida Gov. Rick Scott called for FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign after it was learned the agency had ignored a January tip about the Parkland shooter’s erratic behavior and violent social media posts.

The tip should have been forwarded to the Miami office of the FBI, but wasn’t. Wray said the matter would be investigated and apologized for the lost tip.

Scott said Wray’s apology was not enough and called on him to resign.

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and is being held without bail.

* * *

Now Hold On A Minute! Every now and again one of our readers calls “point of order” on a fact in our endless stream of information, and today is one of those days. Above, you will see us reference “18th school-based gun incident in 45-days” and we are not alone in this assessment. In fact, that point has almost become “newspeak,” and has been questioned by sites like snopes.com and others. We questioned it too, and for the sake of accuracy, we will amend our copy and agree that 18 is less than accurate. We agree that the number of gun-related incidents includes things that the average person would not consider a “school shooting” and due to this fact, we used a different term completely. Our sister publication — The Washington Post — indeed puts the count at five school shootings, basing their number on those incidents leading to physical injury or death. So, for the sake of accuracy, we will add, “of which only five were firearm attacks at a school and during school hours” to this week’s column. Thanks for your attention to detail, Murray, and please keep reading.

* * *

Two Porn Stars and a Cuckold

It would probably be a pretty good television show, but this week President Stamina dodged claims of past sexual misconduct with two former porn stars looking to tell their stories of affairs with Trump during his marriage to First Lady Melania.

On St. Valentine’s Day, the ever present Stormy Daniels returned to the spotlight, and again with a story to tell.

Daniels was in the news last month when stories of her 2006 affair with Trump re-emerged with questions about a $130,000 payment she may or may not have received as purported hush money. The money was allegedly given to the former porn star — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — so she wouldn’t discuss her fling with The Donald, and was paid just prior to the November 2016 election.

Trump attorney Michael Cohen shocked the world on Feb. 13 by disclosing he made the payment on his own just before his client was elected president.

The Cohen admission comes after a watchdog group, Common Cause, urged the Federal Election Commission to investigate the legality of the payment, which Daniels has denied receiving and the Trump Organization and Trump campaign denied making.

Daniels also seemed bound by a non-disclosure agreement and unable to discuss the matter when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show weeks ago when she was merely coy about her alleged affair with the billionaire developer.

Since Cohen disclosed the origin of the payment, Daniels holds that she is no longer bound by the disclosure agreement and is free to tell all.

Although Daniels has failed to indicate when and where she will discuss her yearlong romp with Trump, reports have suggested she may have DNA evidence on a piece of clothing that will definitively link her to Trump’s personal navy and bodily fluids.

Meanwhile, Cohen said the payment does not confirm the alleged affair and warned Daniels that she may be in for a real shitstorm in legal fees if she is thought to violate the agreement she signed.

But wait!

On Feb. 16, another of Donnie’s adult film star friends popped up with another story to tell.

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal said she too had an extra-marital affair with Trump in 2006.

McDougal, who has recently become a Christian, said she regretted parts of her speckled past and alleged that the now president introduced her to his family, showed her his wife’s separate bedroom in Trump Tower and brought her to a private residence in the Beverly Hills Hotel during the alleged nine-month affair.

McDougal’s story was a part of journal obtained by The New Yorker and published this week.

The former Playboy model stated that Trump supporter and American Media Inc. head David Pecker (we’re not making this up) paid her $150,000 prior to the 2016 election to not disclose any information on the alleged tryst. McDougal said she is also limited in what she can say about the romp with Le Grand Orange due to a confidentiality agreement with AMI, publisher of the National Enquirer.

McDougal said she originally submitted the story for publishing, but it never ran due to AMI’s “catch and kill” policy to protect Trump.

Trump and the White House has denied both alleged affairs occurred.

Mueller’s Funny Valentine

Sometimes the best Valentines come late.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller and a federal grand jury in Washington indicted 13 Russians and three-Russian linked companies in a multimillion dollar effort to disrupt U.S. elections through various initiatives, including the theft of American identities, the creation of phony social media accounts, and even the bankrolling of protests against former Democratic candidate for President Hillary Clinton.

The Department of Justice identified Internet Research Agency as a Russian entity created specifically to interfere with U.S. elections.

The 37-page indictment said Internet Research Agency began its campaign in 2014 to conduct what was termed “information warfare” against the United States. The defendants allegedly posted derogatory information about several candidates, and by mid-2016 the group’s operations included supporting the Trump campaign by posting “disparaging” material against Clinton.

The indictment alleges that company operatives communicated with Americans — including Trump campaign operatives — without their knowing they were from Russia, and that they attempted to coordinate their efforts with those of the Republican presidential candidate.

In some instances, operatives paid participants to participate in “overt acts” like staging rallies that ultimately favored then-candidate Trump. The group is accused of setting up a “March of Trump” rally while also creating ads on Facebook that called for voters to participate in a “Support Hillary, Save American Muslims” rally that erroneously stated that Mrs. Clinton supported Sharia Law as a new direction to freedom.

The company is also charged with defrauding the United States by impairing, obstructing and defeating the lawful functions of government through fraud and deceit

The indictment alleges that the Russian conspirators want to promote discord in the United States and undermine public confidence in democracy,” said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein during a noon press conference on Feb. 16.

Rosenstein said the indictment does not suggest the plot successfully swayed the outcome of the election, however the allegations appear to galvanize claims of Russian meddling despite the denials of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his main supporter, U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

The news is particularly alarming in light of fact that Trump had never publicly acknowledged Russian interference in the election he won.

In addition, Trump has failed to implement sanctions against Russia that were passed almost unanimously by Congress back in July of 2017 to punish the Kremlin. The sanctions were expected to take aim at Moscow’s defense and intelligence sectors.

As recently as three weeks ago, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended Trump’s delay in signing the sanctions into law, but gave no reason for why the administration missed the Oct. 1, 2017 deadline for imposing them.

Trump met with Putin as recently as November during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Vietnam. The gullible Orange Leader of the Free World said he asked Putin if he meddled in our election and was again told “no.”

“Every time he sees me he says, ‘I didn’t do that’ and I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it,” Trump said during the meeting in Da Nang. He later opined that continuing to suggest that the Russians meddled in the election might insult the former KGB colonel.

The Donald has been an outright critic of the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia had tampered with our elections, and he has not increased security against future attacks. According to the Washington Post, in his first year as president, Trump said 44 times that the Russia probe was a hoax perpetuated by Democrats.