Gun Control Starts With Taking Gun Money Away From Politicians

By NATHANIEL R. ‘NAT’ HELMS

Black Cat 26 was the name of a helicopter. It had guns all over it and four soldiers riding in it.

Two soldiers of an opposing force were armed with identical Kalashnikov AK-47 assault rifles — the enemy’s universal answer to the ubiquitous U.S. military grade M-16. They shot down Black Cat 26 with two sustained bursts of automatic fire. All six men died in the 20-second exchange.

The AKs and M-16s the soldiers used are classified by Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms experts as small arms, an innocuous label that simply means an assault rifle that is small enough for one soldier to carry and shoot. It is not about lethality.

The Kalashnikovs, the M-16s, the civilian AR-15 derivatives, sniper rifles up to .50 caliber, and myriad other cheap, Rambo-wannabe specials, are killing machines. Even without an automatic capability, some can fire 45 rounds a minute. They exist for no other purpose than producing death. The cheap knockoffs shoot just as well as the real thing until they break, a trait not unlike the mental stability of some would-be owners.

Currently, gun sales are slack. Remington, an American arms icon, is bankrupt. Gun industry watchers are already wondering what the future holds. Ironically, the gun industry pays millions to buy Republicans and then shudders when they win. Meanwhile, Chris W. Cox, the NRA’s chief lobbyist and political strategist, in March 2016, worked frenetically to defeat Democrats who historically implement new gun laws.

When Democrats win, gun sales go up dramatically on fears of stricter gun controls that the party faithful never manage to accomplish. When Republicans prevail, gun sales plummet. It happens every time Republicans take control of government. The enigma is uniquely American.

During the Clinton Administration, so-called “military style” assault rifles were banned, a meaningless law that pretended to address the sale of killing machines. All it really did was force manufacturers to change the weapon’s look to something less menacing.

The pitiful assault weapons “ban” on manufacturing expired on September 13, 2004. Efforts to renew or replace the ban have been unsuccessful. Former President Barak Obama was vilified for eight years for allegedly planning to seize the country’s guns without ever implementing a single meaningful restriction. It was all about industry-induced hysteria, and it worked.

In a political system where it is perfectly legal for companies to buy politicians who need lots of money to keep their jobs, it is also apparently legal to sell children’s lives and explain it away as an unavoidable political expense. In 2016, agreeable candidates from both sides of the aisle took a reported $26 million in “campaign contributions” from the National Rifle Association.

The NRA also spent $11,438,118 to support Donald Trump — and another $19,756,346 to oppose Hillary Clinton, according to a Fortune magazine report. What the NRA seeks are politicians of any stripe willing to sustain the almost impenetrable cloak of undeserved righteousness the weapons industry hijacked from the 2nd Amendment.

It’s all a disgusting sham, and part of a gross naiveté that says it is okay for anybody who wants to buy an assault rifle that can shoot down helicopters is their “constitutional right.” Venerating laws that allow military-style weapons into the hands of people who should not even own a BB gun is the loudest amoral expression of our corrupted system.

What to do about guns is a BIG problem. The United States has 88.8 guns per hundred people, ahead of Yemen, with 54.8 per hundred citizens, and Switzerland, with 45.7 guns per 100 residents, according to the Small Arms Survey, a research project run by a Swiss university that publishes annual estimates of civilian gun ownership by country.

Are Americans boxed in by the cruel new reality? Are random school shooting and ignominious hand-wringing what future American generations can expect from its leadership?

Perhaps not.

Haytham Faraj is an author and Los Angeles-based attorney who knows as much about guns as he does about law after surviving 17 years as a Marine infantryman. He was later commissioned as a Staff Judge Advocate — military lawyer — and defended many Marines charged with heinous war crimes in Iraq. That almost all were exonerated proves him an expert on psychological pressure, as well as murder and mayhem.

Faraj says the 2nd Amendment allows citizens to bear arms, but that is not the same thing as owning them:

“Why do you think you can’t buy a TOW (anti-tank missile) or a tank or a 240G (a 5.56mm light machine gun). The 2nd Amendment provides a right to bear arms. What does that really mean? It doesn’t say you have a right to own arms. Weapons can be secured in private armories and checked out by owners who have undergone rigorous training, kind of like we did. Bases are full of weapons but no mass shootings. Why is that?”

So, how does a country with 300 million or so accounted for firearms and another estimated 100 million uncounted “heirlooms” — hand-me-downs and nefariously obtained weapons — find a solution instead of igniting a furor that could easily burn out of control? Ever since Charlton Heston did his “I’ll give you my gun when you pry it from my cold, dead hands” performance at an NRA convention in 2000, his oath has been the bumper-sticker mantra of the gun folks.

Perhaps the quickest route to a lasting solution is taking political contributions from gun purveyors out of the equation. It’s guns that kill people, and politicians dependent on gun money to stay in office who are pulling the trigger.