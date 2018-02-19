It just wasn’t 45’s day

Presidents’ Day is the participation trophy of holidays.

Established in 1971 under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, the day is observed on the third Monday of February, between the birthdays of two of our greatest presidents, Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 12 and George Washington on Feb. 22. Both days had been legal holidays in some states, and combining them was seen as a way to give federal workers a three-day weekend (and car dealers a chance to sell off inventory).

According to an article on the History Channel’s website, when President Richard M. Nixon signed the executive order establishing the new holiday, he called it Washington’s Birthday, still its official name on the federal calendar. But before long, people seized on the idea of honoring Lincoln as well, and some states added more presidents and other historical figures.

And now it seems the day is viewed as one on which to honor all of the men (so far) who have served in the office, honorably or not.

It’s been quite a collection of scoundrels and scapegraces, as well as men who have served wisely and with dignity.

The scandal-ridden Warren G. Harding. Bill Clinton, whose sexual affairs marred what might otherwise have been remembered as one of the more successful modern presidencies, in addition to quite possibly contributing to Hillary Clinton’s defeat in 2016. Richard M. Nixon, who resigned in disgrace; Andrew Johnson, who was impeached but not removed from office. The vile racist Andrew Jackson, who signed the Indian Removal Act that forced Native Americans to relocate and cost thousands of them their lives.

There was the well-meaning but hapless Gerald Ford, who probably doomed his own election chances by pardoning Nixon after succeeding him, and the well-meaning but hapless Jimmy Carter, who in retirement has shown what a truly good man he is.

Then there were those whose elections marked historic firsts: Washington, of course. John F. Kennedy, so far the only Roman Catholic president, and Barack Obama, who served with remarkable grace in the face of the overt racism he and his family endured from some quarters.

Which brings us to the current occupant. 45 kicked off the Presidents’ Day weekend with a 20-hour Twitter tantrum in which he insulted Oprah Winfrey and once again tried to discredit the Russia probe, even as news broke that a former top campaign aide, Richard Gates, is entering a guilty plea to fraud-related charges. Gates is expected to testify against former campaign manager Paul Manafort in return for a reduction in his sentence. Not a happy Presidents’ Day for the current occupant as the inner circle starts to collapse on itself.

It’s time to bring Washington’s Birthday back to the dignity it deserves. On Feb. 22, stop and think about our first president, a man who could not tell a lie. He deserves much better than to be lumped together with one who cannot tell the truth.