Psycho Don’s twittering thumbs reveal a heart of stone

In a nine hour barrage of tweets that included profanity and misspellings, Psycho Donald Trump attacked everyone over the weekend from his own national security adviser, the FBI, Hillary Clinton, former president Barack Obama, Democrats in Congress, and CNN.

The tweet storm, launched from Psycho’s Mar-a-Lago retreat, started after special counsel Robert S. Mueller and his team filed 13 indictments on Friday alleging that a St. Petersburg-run interference effort in the 2016 campaign was intended to push voters toward Trump and away from Clinton, his Democratic rival.

Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein announced the indictment of 13 Russians linked to a troll farm. With Psycho’s hatred and distrust of Rosenstein, one can only imagine The Donald’s physical and verbal reactions as he dined with talk-show host Geraldo Rivera and his own two adult sons.

One of the “trolls,” 43-year-old Marat Mindiyarov, a teacher by training, spoke by phone with The Washington Post on Saturday from the village outside St. Petersburg where he lives:

“I arrived there, and I immediately felt like a character in the book “1984” by George Orwell — a place where you have to write that white is black and black is white. Your first feeling, when you ended up there, was that you were in some kind of factory that turned lying, telling untruths, into an industrial assembly line. The volumes were colossal — there were huge numbers of people, 300 to 400, and they were all writing absolute untruths. It was like being in Orwell’s world.”

Psycho Don twitted:

“If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America!”

Psycho, maybe America IS getting smart — about you and your creepy, degenerate lifestyle. Certainly your present wife, Melania is getting schooled about your whoring ways before and during your marriage!

Yeah, they’re “laughing their asses off in Moscow” all right, but because they own you!

Many Americans are concerned about your lip-lock on the Russians, especially since you had nothing to say about any of them or about the three companies that were indicted. Their elaborate operation and the Russian government’s alleged role in running the operation would have triggered an explosive response from any other patriotic occupant of the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, your lackey staff is telling the world that you weren’t playing golf this weekend to show respect for the 17 people killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Fla. Sadly, they’ve made such claims before, only to have to eat their words.

One of Psycho’s most concerning weekend messages attempted to tie the Parkland massacre to the Russia probe:

“Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter,” he wrote just after 11 p.m. Saturday. “This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!”

For Psycho Don to make these attacks while teenagers murdered in Florida are being buried is beyond vile and vulgar. To try to tie the Justice Department and the Russia investigation to the missed FBI tip is incomprehensible.

More from Psycho:

“Now that Adam Schiff is starting to blame President Obama for Russian meddling in the election, he is probably doing so as yet another excuse that the Democrats, lead by their fearless leader, Crooked Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 election. But wasn’t I a great candidate?”

Trying once again to blame the Democrats and Obama, Psycho Don wrote:

“Just like they don’t want to solve the DACA problem, why didn’t the Democrats pass gun control legislation when they had both the House & Senate during the Obama Administration. Because they didn’t want to, and now they just talk!”

Psycho Donald is a person devoid of empathy and incapable of sympathy. Reading from a TelePrompTer in the wake of the shooting, he said this:

“To every parent, teacher, and child who is hurting so badly, we are here for you — whatever you need, whatever we can do, to ease your pain.”

But his follow-up tweet storm stands as the naked truth for his inability to give a damn. He’s scheduled to have “a listening session” with survivors, but you have to wonder just how long he’ll stay in the room to absorb their displeasure. Here’s a sampling of their social media posts:

*taylor // #NEVERAGAIN@tayloryon_

“17 innocent people were brutally murdered at my school, a place where they should have felt safe. Their lives were gone in an instant. You are the President of the United States and you have the audacity to put this on Russia as an excuse. I guess I should expect that from you.” *kyra@longlivekcx

“…my friends were brutally murdered and you have the nerve to make this about Russia. I can not believe this” *Morgan Williams@morganw_44

“Oh my god. 17 OF MY CLASSMATES AND FRIENDS ARE GONE AND YOU HAVE THE AUDACITY TO MAKE THIS ABOUT RUSSIA???!! HAVE A DAMN HEART. You can keep all of your fake and meaningless “thoughts and prayers” *Aly Sheehy@Aly_Sheehy

“17 of my classmates are gone. That’s 17 futures, 17 children, and 17 friends stolen. But you’re right, it always has to be about you. How silly of me to forget. ‪#neveragain‬”

Psycho Donald is noted for losing interest after 10 or 15 minutes.

Oh, to be the proverbial fly on the wall.