I saw 18-year-old Emma Gonzales for the first time last week during a CNN interview and was immediately struck by her poise, presence and eloquence just hours after escaping the slaughter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. With her shaved head and no-nonsense approach, my first thought was, “This girl’s going to be a star.”

Since then, Emma has been the brightest light on our national stage, decrying gun violence and the NRA-backed politicians who do nothing to stop it. Most recently, she announced that she will not meet with President Donald Trump during his planned “listening session” with survivors of the massacre. Good for her. Even at a tender age, the girl knows an empty suit when she sees one.

Graduation into an adult world came early for this high school senior, along with the other survivors of the Valentine’s Day massacre. To Emma’s unending credit, she didn’t duck when fate placed an unimaginable burden onto her young shoulders. With her instantly recognizable features, she became a focal point and a leader, the latest, greatest hope for those who support common-sense gun laws in our country.

But I’m not the only one who noticed Emma Gonzales, and that terrifies me.

Arrayed against her is an army of red-hatted MAGA trolls and NRA-fueled knuckle-draggers who also have televisions, and in Emma Gonzales, you can bet your bottom dollar they’re not liking what they see. Just read the comments section on any number of right-wing hate publications and you’ll understand what I mean.

To the police, to the FBI, and to ordinary citizens I implore you, protect Emma Gonzales, protect her shining light! Let there be good thoughts, but also a phalanx of trained security guards. Let there be prayers, but also a Kevlar vest.

Never forget that this is America, home to the Second Amendment, where so many shining lights who speak truth to power get snuffed out.