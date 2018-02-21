The problem with Pence

As the articulate survivors of the Majory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre have noted, Donald Trump is too self-involved to react appropriately to that horrific event. No one expects him to play presidential. No one is looking to him to comfort and care for the grieving Parkland, Fla., community and a school violence-numbed nation.

It’s said Emperor Nero fiddled while Rome burned. In this case, Trump golfed on Monday while Parkland buried its dead.

But then, no one — even Trump’s so-called evangelical base — believes Trump is a good or decent Christian man, capable of compassion. Which brings us to the uber-righteous and grandstanding Christian, Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence made several appearances in Texas last weekend and managed to eke out a few sympathetic words about the shooting victims, mostly echoing the party line on mental illness as the cause of death by military-grade assault rifle. But his main agenda was a photo opportunity at a section of the U.S..-Mexico border wall and aboard a Border Patrol boat in the Rio Grande River, cruising for illegal immigrants as they flee drug cartels and poverty. He also assured a Republican National Committee gathering in Dallas that tax reform would soon expand the already expansive pockets of the wealthy.

It appears that Pence’s association with Trump has been at the expense of his past moral and ethical proclamations. Either that, or those of us who don’t wear institutionalized religion on our sleeves have no idea how a Christian behaves these days. I for one am surprised to learn that lying, stealing, adultery, deception and false witness is okay, just so long as a conservative is appointed to the bench.

It wasn’t always so. In fall of 2016, The Atlantic reported that Pence and wife Karen were shocked and disturbed after the “Access Hollywood” tape caught Trump bragging about grabbing women by the pussy. A former campaign aide told The Atlantic at the time that Karen Pence “finds (Trump) reprehensible, just totally vile.”

There’s more to the story. Pence and former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus reportedly told the RNC that Pence was willing and ready to step up and lead the ticket, effectively dumping Trump. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice would run as vice president. A group of Republican donors considered putting up $800 million to buy Trump out. It’s not known if the offer was actually made, or whether Trump knew of the plan.

Fast forward to present day, and Pence seems to have had a different kind of religious conversion — heart and soul buying into into Trump’s evil empire. He is a full partner in efforts to scapegoat minority groups, take health insurance from the poor, lay waste to the environment and deny sanctuary to those fleeing oppression. He’s gone on camera repeatedly to deny cooperation with Russian agents to steal the election.

As for family values, Pence has somehow rationalized and accepted the fact that Trump has none, and Pence is good with that. The shrill Karen Pence appears to be fine with it, too. Pence was in Jerusalem when porn star Stormy Daniels’ alleged affair with Trump became public. Standing in the birthplace of three major religions, Pence said with a straight face, he was “not going to comment on the latest baseless allegations against the President.” He’s made no public comments on Trump’s alleged affair with former Playboy bunny Karen McDougal.

It’s not looking good for Trump at this point. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has given the Resistance encouragement in the Trump-Russian election meddling investigation. And Trump is being castigated by teen activists on his failure to buck the NRA. We’ve allowed ourself a flicker of hope that the Trump nightmare will soon be over.

But it’s not good enough just to dump Trump. His fellow conspirator, Pence, has proven his soul is just as black and evil. Pence is no longer capable of choosing between right and wrong.

Pence cast his fate with Trump. Pence is part of the problem. Mr. Mueller, how wide is your net?