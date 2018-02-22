Social media savvy teens fight back against mighty NRA political machine

So now the dance begins. It started in Tallahassee, Fla., and spread across the United States as thousands of high school kids called bullshit to the entrenched gun folks of the National Rifle Association. In response the NRA is already dribbling concessions in the hopes that getting rid of butt stocks and stiffening background checks will keep nut jobs from killing kids.

It’s a tough proposition. With enough gadget-addled assault weapons floating around the homeland to rearm ISIS and the Iraqi Army, with plenty of guns to spare, student gatherings were about the last thing political strategists thought they needed to consider. Why should they? They must have reasoned that pathos isn’t tangible, guns are. The real issue is money, they say, it’s always about money.

One of Il Duce Trumpolini’s most replicated idols explained it quite well in Italy before World War II:

“Fascism should more appropriately be called corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power,” Benito Mussolini proclaimed. This was before he was put up against a wall and shot by his countrymen.

It isn’t that bad yet, but the growing wrath consuming the American people is reminiscent of the “Days Of Rage” that galvanized the flagging antiwar movement in Chicago during tumultuous 1969. On one side of the street the long-haired, unkempt, pot-smoking hippies and disgruntled, disillusioned peacenik vets faced off against the so-called Silent Majority, the name laid on Middle America by the entrenched white men who controlled the USA. On their side was the power and the guns, pointed at America’s youth who weren’t having any of it.

The precipitating event is different this time, as is the diminished stature of the United States in the world. And once again, this country’s standing as the champion of freedom and tolerance has been badly tarnished. Somehow guns and walls and racial hatred have replaced freedom and tolerance as the heart of America’s national will.

On the dark side of the street the NRA’s unrepentant sycophants are quivering like pensive darlings wondering if the bright, beautiful children across the way will ever let them touch their wallets. It’s a $50 million gamble the NRA made in 2016 to keep a leash on the congressmen and senators it owns so that American gun producers, in the sports and utility arm of American and foreign gun makers, wouldn’t take a huge hit from restrictive gun laws. Who would have thought a dozen or so unanswered slaughters would make it happen?

The gun people with the money apparently thought they had paid for everything. Big Pharma has nothing on the gun industry and its proxies when it comes to greed and buying power. The NRA gets its money from gun makers and gun owners. Suddenly their brand of Americanism is threatened. No guns, no gun owners. No gun owners, no gun manufacturers.

Holding the NRA’s game plays is Wayne LaPierre, executive vice president and CEO of the NRA and a powerful poster boy of the Conservative Political Action Conference underway at Oxon Hill, Maryland. The four-star gathering is the annual party place for well-heeled Republicans trying their best to own everything except a social conscience.

LaPierre, the draft dodging gun advocate whose youthful nervous condition melted away after being determined medically ineligible for service in the Vietnam War, is currently being kept under wraps at CPAC until he is scheduled to speak. It must be a shock. LaPierre, the reborn patriot makes almost $1 million a year assuring dimwitted audiences being separated from their money that he and the NRA are defending America.

Besides being a powerful poster boy of CPAC, LaPierre is a buddy and informal advisor to Donald Trump, the titular head of the NRA’s congressional cheer leaders the NRA buys the same way regular people purchase potatoes. Trump got more than $19 million from the NRA to defeat Hillary Clinton. That is in addition to the $31 million the organization spent trying to defeat her.

On the other side of the street are kids who demand real gun control. The youngsters from Florida are gathering at their State House demanding practical gun sanity. They want the state government to ban assault rifles and large capacity ammo magazines, impose inescapable background checks on potential buyers, remove guns from the mentally impaired, and quit bullshitting that guns don’t kill people and all the other crappola the NRA has promulgated since it started buying politicians.

It is the proverbial battle of David against Goliath. The deep-pocket NRA, with a reported $27 billion to play with, is a powerful adversary. It has more money to buy Congress with than the net worth of many African countries Trump calls shit holes. For example, the Gross Domestic Product – GDP- of gigantic Niger, the world’s third-largest producer of uranium, was $8.1 billion in 2017, according to the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook.

That doesn’t mean those motivated kids aren’t making a difference. After decades of disregarding all the warning signs of coming resistance, once complacent political ears are perking up. Despite the NRA’s wealth, the organizers for the CPAC withheld LaPierre’s name from the schedule of speakers they released last Monday, three days after a deranged murderer killed 17 children and adults and wounded 14 others in the Parkland, Fla., high school.

The Washington Examiner is reporting LaPierre will still be a speaker as planned. However, the details of LaPierre’s appearance were kept off the published schedule as a precaution, the Examiner revealed, “amid outrage among anti-gun protesters in the aftermath of the shooting” at the affluent high school.

The fact that one of the richest and most powerful organizations funding the Republican agenda can be halted in its tracks, even for a few days, is a significant political statement. That it was brought to fruition by aggrieved high school students who a week ago were happily involved in their private lives is almost a miracle.